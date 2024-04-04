AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • new product

STC Bank launches in Beta supported by SAMA

PRNewswire April 4, 2024

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Today stc pay was given formal approval from the Saudi Central Bank (SAMA) to move to the next phase of its transformation journey into STC Bank. This beta launch is limited to preselected customers and is a preparation for a full public launch later in the year. This step is supported by SAMA, affirming its commitment to playing a pivotal role in digital transformation and empowerment, contributing to the ambitious goals of Vision 2030 to transition towards a cashless society by increasing the share of digital financial transactions.

This beta launch will enable selected users to upgrade their accounts from an stc pay digital wallet into an STC Bank account. Customers will be provided with an STC Bank International Bank Account Number (IBAN) and get additional banking services.

STC Bank aims to provide Sharia-compliant banking services and financial solutions whilst ensuring the utmost security and customer protection through the utilization of cutting-edge financial technologies. STC Bank will be a significant addition to the Saudi banking sector by offering traditional banking services through a customer centric digital approach.

Founded in October 2018, stc pay became the first licensed fintech company by SAMA. Since then, it has become the region’s biggest digital wallet giving access to financial services to over 12 Million customers through its mobile first approach. The company recently obtained a “SAMA” license for the transformation into a full-fledged digital bank. This transformation aligns with the executive plan of the fintech strategy under the financial sector development program, aiming to establish the Kingdom as a global hub for financial technology and innovation in technology-based financial services, thereby enhancing financial and economic empowerment for individuals and communities.

SOURCE STC Bank

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.