Bitget Introduces Stake-to-Mine Platform PoolX with ChatAI as the first Project

PRNewswire April 4, 2024

VICTORIA, Seychelles, April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Bitget, the world’s leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company, is excited to unveil PoolX, a pioneering stake-to-mine platform, allowing users to stake specific coins to earn popular tokens in a seamless and rewarding manner. Kicking off with the ChatAI project, PoolX features an AI-driven social and gaming platform on the Solana blockchain.

Each PoolX project will feature one or more mining pools, with token rewards distributed hourly based on participants’ staking volume. Hourly snapshots of staked amounts will be taken to ensure accurate calculations of users’ proportionate shares and rewards. Each mining pool on PoolX calculates its Annual Percentage Rate (APR) separately, providing users with diverse opportunities to maximize their token earnings. Furthermore, users enjoy the flexibility to redeem the staked tokens at any time, with staked assets automatically returning to their spot accounts after the mining period ends.

The inaugural project on PoolX is ChatAI, a dynamic social and gaming platform powered by AI and based on the Solana blockchain. With a rapidly growing community spanning Japan, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Nigeria, Vietnam, and beyond, ChatAI has amassed over 5 million registered users. Among them, there are over 1 million active users per month and 500,000+ concurrent users daily across more than 170 countries.

Gracy Chen, Managing Director of Bitget, states: “PoolX marks a significant advancement in our commitment to empowering users with innovative crypto solutions. With its user-centric design and robust features, PoolX will redefine the token farming experience, offering greater flexibility and profitability to our users.”

For more information about Bitget PoolX and the ChatAI project, please visit https://www.bitget.com/support/articles/12560603807619

About Bitget

Established in 2018, Bitget is the world’s leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company. Serving over 25 million users in 100+ countries and regions, the Bitget exchange is committed to helping users trade smarter with its pioneering copy trading feature and other trading solutions. Formerly known as BitKeep, Bitget Wallet is a world-class multi-chain crypto wallet that offers an array of comprehensive Web3 solutions and features including wallet functionality, swap, NFT Marketplace, DApp browser, and more. Bitget inspires individuals to embrace crypto through collaborations with credible partners, including legendary Argentinian footballer Lionel Messi and official eSports events organizer PGL.

For more information, visit: Website  |  Twitter  |  Telegram  |  LinkedIn  | Discord | Bitget Wallet

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/bitget-introduces-stake-to-mine-platform-poolx-with-chatai-as-the-first-project-302108255.html

SOURCE Bitget

