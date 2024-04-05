AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Kitchen Brains Strengthens Channel Partner Program with Industry Veteran Aaron Knisley

PRNewswire April 5, 2024

STRATFORD, Conn., April 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Kitchen Brains, a leading innovator of Middle of House electronics & solutions, embedded control platforms, and design-engineer-build services for smart appliances, announces the appointment of industry veteran Aaron Knisley as Business Development Manager, Channel Partners. This strategic move underscores Kitchen Brains’ unwavering commitment to fostering success with its valued channel partners in the commercial kitchen equipment space. Said Christian Koether, CEO, “Our channel strategy is to partner to Korrect Kitchens everywhere.”

Kitchen Brains Strengthens Channel Partner Program with Industry Veteran Aaron Knisley, Business Development Manager, Channel Partners

Knisley brings an impressive history to the table. His 8+ years of exceeding B2B sales targets within the foodservice industry demonstrate a mastery of the sector. Knisley’s deep understanding extends beyond just products – he boasts experience navigating distribution dynamics and forging strong relationships across all channels, including dealers, broadliners, and end-user accounts. This expertise includes executing collaborative Go-To-Market strategies tailored for diverse segments within the industry.

“I am honored to join Kitchen Brains and foster a collaborative environment where our channel partners can thrive. By leveraging my industry experience and collaborating synergistically with our valued partners, I’m confident we can drive significant program growth and propel the adoption of Kitchen Brains’ innovative solutions within the commercial kitchen sector” says Knisley.

“Aaron’s success speaks volumes,” says Thomas Brooks, Chief Revenue Officer. “His unique blend of industry knowledge, strategic thinking, and purposeful approach aligns perfectly with our vision for empowering our channel partners. We’re confident Aaron will play a key role in strengthening these partnerships and ensuring their continued success as they bring Kitchen Brains’ innovative solutions to market.”

Knisley’s achievements are particularly impressive. At Wasserstrom, he skyrocketed account sales by over 1100% in just five years. This ability to identify and capitalize on market opportunities positions him perfectly to drive partner growth at Kitchen Brains.

Kitchen Brains seeks partnerships to Korrect Kitchens everywhere. Knisley’s addition not only strengthens this commitment but signifies a significant investment in the program’s future. With Aaron’s expertise and dedication to partner success, Kitchen Brains is prepared for accelerated channel partner growth in the years ahead. Learn more about Kitchen Brains at: www.kitchenbrains.com

