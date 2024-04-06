AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
OPTIC 2000 & AUSTRALIEGAD LAUNCHED AN ORIGINAL CHALLENGE AT THE GAMERS ASSEMBLY TO RAISE PUBLIC AWARENESS OF VISUAL IMPAIRMENT

PRNewswire April 6, 2024

PARIS, April 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — At the Gamers Assembly in Poitiers, France, Optic 2000 & AUSTRALIEGAD set the best video game players an ambitious challenge: to take on a blind player, equipped with an innovative device, in one of the most legendary games. It was an inspiring experience, designed to change the way people look at visual impairment.

 

 

“OPTIC 2000 CHALLENGER”

Optic 2000 is committed to supporting the development of technological innovation to help visually impaired people live independently. Since 2023 the company has been supporting the start-up Artha and its mobility aid for the visually impaired: a belt that transforms images into impulses.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C5B8SoFN3oW/?hl=fr

This weekend, Optic 2000 and Artha launched the “Optic 2000 Challenger” challenge with Salim Ejnaïni, the first visually impaired player equipped with an Artha belt, taking on able-bodied players on the famous Trackmania game. 

This partnership reflects Optic 2000’s commitment to low vision and its desire to innovate on a daily basis to support and promote the independence of visually impaired people.

“As well as being proud to be behind this major first, it’s a great opportunity to help change the way people view visual impairment. Our mission is to support our customers throughout their lives, to provide them with the best possible visual comfort.”

Benoit Jaubert, Managing Director of Groupement Optic 2000.

A stand dedicated to raising public awareness

This major event was also an opportunity to raise public awareness of visual impairment and the risks of overexposure to screens.

On the Optic 2000 stand, visitors could find out more about how to protect their eyesight and opticians were available on site to carry out eye tests.

  • The public could also enjoy an inclusive experience with a workshop designed to raise awareness of visual impairment: by wearing special glasses simulating visual problems (macular degeneration, glaucoma, etc.), visitors could slip into the shoes of a visually impaired person whilst playing a game to raise awareness and understanding of this handicap.

Throughout the weekend, AUSTRALIEGAD’s cameras followed Salim behind the scenes at the Optic 2000 Challenger, from preparation to the tournament itself. The video will be available next week on the OPTIC 2000 networks.

Media Contact: jallain@australiegad.com 

 

AUSTRALIEGAD Logo

 

Optic 2000 Logo

 

SOURCE AUSTRALIEGAD

