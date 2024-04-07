MINISO Opens its First Malaysian IP Collection Store in Barbie-inspired Style

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, April 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Global lifestyle retailer MINISO opened its first Malaysian IP collection store at the Berjaya Times Square mall, Kuala Lumpur, on March 30. The new store is a perfect pink vision with an eye-catching design inspired by MINISO’s Barbie collaboration. With a wide selection of trendy new IP products and a vibrant in-store atmosphere, it embodies MINISO’s Joy Philosophy and will create memorable moments for Malaysian shoppers. The new store broke MINISO’s Malaysia sales records for two consecutive days after its opening.

With a floorspace of 200m2 and over 3,000 SKUs, the new store stocks beloved old favorites and exciting new designs. It will bring more fresh and fashionable Barbie IP products to Malaysia for the first time, including the new Barbie Ballet Eau de Parfum collection. The store also offers many other popular IP collaboration ranges including Disney, Care Bears, and Pokémon, as well as MINISO original designs across diverse categories including toys, dolls, perfumes, cosmetics, blind boxes and more.

Channeling Barbie’s fashionista fame, MINISO turned up the style in designing the new store. Awash in a sea of pink, the store features dazzling Barbie-inspired aesthetic elements including pink palm trees and mirrors, and a Barbie fragrance area to enjoy the new perfumes. The store’s design reflects MINISO’s creative approach to IP collaboration, wowing visitors to the store with a joyful mood and exciting shopping experience.

On the store’s opening day, the brand brought its own MINISO Fashion Week to the mall where shoppers were met by dozens of models dressed in pink suits handing out flyers, distributing gifts and taking photos with shoppers. Outside the store, a Barbie pop-up with a pink photo booth attracted visitors, while 50 lucky shoppers won MINISO Barbie IP-themed goodie bags in a lucky draw. Visitors were also delighted by the appearance of popular influencers Angelloweee and Cahaya icha who walked the store’s pink carpet and posed for photos with fans.

“We’re thrilled to have opened our first MINISO IP collection store in Malaysia. We will bring more stores nationwide offering our signature design-led, fun and affordable products, including IP collaborations and original designs,” said Bella Tu, General Manager of MINISO Overseas Directly Operated Markets and Vice President of MINISO. “Our new Barbie-inspired IP collection store is a perfect example of our innovative approach to IP collaborations, as we look for new ways to spread our Joy Philosophy and capture the imaginations of young Malaysian consumers.”

The opening of the new store at the Berjaya Times Square mall comes as MINISO pursues continued expansion in Malaysia. MINISO currently has stores in high-potential locations nationwide such as IOI City (Putrajaya), Nu Sentral (Nu Sentra), Setia (Selangor) and Mid-valley (Kuala Lumpur). As one of its key expansion markets, MINISO currently has over 1300 stores across Asia (excluding China), with huge development potential remaining in all overseas markets. In 2024, MINISO hopes to deliver a net increase of 550-650 overseas stores, with the vast majority expected to be in Asia (excluding China) and LATAM countries, followed by Europe and North America, spreading the brand’s Joy Philosophy to even more consumers around the world.

About MINISO

MINISO Group is a global lifestyle brand offering a variety of design-led lifestyle products. The Company serves consumers primarily through its large network of MINISO stores, and promotes a relaxing, treasure-hunting and engaging shopping experience full of delightful surprises that appeals to all demographics. Aesthetically pleasing design, quality and affordability are at the core of every product in MINISO’s wide product portfolio, and the Company continually and frequently rolls out products with these qualities. Since the opening of its first store in China in 2013, the Company has built its flagship brand “MINISO” as a globally recognized retail brand and established a massive store network worldwide.

