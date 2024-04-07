AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • new product

MINISO Opens its First Malaysian IP Collection Store in Barbie-inspired Style

PRNewswire April 7, 2024

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, April 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Global lifestyle retailer MINISO opened its first Malaysian IP collection store at the Berjaya Times Square mall, Kuala Lumpur, on March 30. The new store is a perfect pink vision with an eye-catching design inspired by MINISO’s Barbie collaboration. With a wide selection of trendy new IP products and a vibrant in-store atmosphere, it embodies MINISO’s Joy Philosophy and will create memorable moments for Malaysian shoppers. The new store broke MINISO’s Malaysia sales records for two consecutive days after its opening.

MINISO's First Malaysian IP Collection Store with Barbie-inspired Style

With a floorspace of 200m2 and over 3,000 SKUs, the new store stocks beloved old favorites and exciting new designs. It will bring more fresh and fashionable Barbie IP products to Malaysia for the first time, including the new Barbie Ballet Eau de Parfum collection. The store also offers many other popular IP collaboration ranges including Disney, Care Bears, and Pokémon, as well as MINISO original designs across diverse categories including toys, dolls, perfumes, cosmetics, blind boxes and more.

Malaysia Local Influencer at the MINISO IP Collection Store

Channeling Barbie’s fashionista fame, MINISO turned up the style in designing the new store. Awash in a sea of pink, the store features dazzling Barbie-inspired aesthetic elements including pink palm trees and mirrors, and a Barbie fragrance area to enjoy the new perfumes. The store’s design reflects MINISO’s creative approach to IP collaboration, wowing visitors to the store with a joyful mood and exciting shopping experience.

On the store’s opening day, the brand brought its own MINISO Fashion Week to the mall where shoppers were met by dozens of models dressed in pink suits handing out flyers, distributing gifts and taking photos with shoppers. Outside the store, a Barbie pop-up with a pink photo booth attracted visitors, while 50 lucky shoppers won MINISO Barbie IP-themed goodie bags in a lucky draw. Visitors were also delighted by the appearance of popular influencers Angelloweee and Cahaya icha who walked the store’s pink carpet and posed for photos with fans.

Malaysia Popular Influencer at the Opening Ceremony of the MINISO IP Collection Store

“We’re thrilled to have opened our first MINISO IP collection store in Malaysia. We will bring more stores nationwide offering our signature design-led, fun and affordable products, including IP collaborations and original designs,” said Bella Tu, General Manager of MINISO Overseas Directly Operated Markets and Vice President of MINISO. “Our new Barbie-inspired IP collection store is a perfect example of our innovative approach to IP collaborations, as we look for new ways to spread our Joy Philosophy and capture the imaginations of young Malaysian consumers.” 

MINISO‘s Barbie Products in the IP Collection Store

The opening of the new store at the Berjaya Times Square mall comes as MINISO pursues continued expansion in Malaysia. MINISO currently has stores in high-potential locations nationwide such as IOI City (Putrajaya), Nu Sentral (Nu Sentra), Setia (Selangor) and Mid-valley (Kuala Lumpur). As one of its key expansion markets, MINISO currently has over 1300 stores across Asia (excluding China), with huge development potential remaining in all overseas markets. In 2024, MINISO hopes to deliver a net increase of 550-650 overseas stores, with the vast majority expected to be in Asia (excluding China) and LATAM countries, followed by Europe and North America, spreading the brand’s Joy Philosophy to even more consumers around the world.

About MINISO

MINISO Group is a global lifestyle brand offering a variety of design-led lifestyle products. The Company serves consumers primarily through its large network of MINISO stores, and promotes a relaxing, treasure-hunting and engaging shopping experience full of delightful surprises that appeals to all demographics. Aesthetically pleasing design, quality and affordability are at the core of every product in MINISO’s wide product portfolio, and the Company continually and frequently rolls out products with these qualities. Since the opening of its first store in China in 2013, the Company has built its flagship brand “MINISO” as a globally recognized retail brand and established a massive store network worldwide.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/miniso-opens-its-first-malaysian-ip-collection-store-in-barbie-inspired-style-302109796.html

SOURCE MINISO

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.