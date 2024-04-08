AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
SUNRATE Brings Apple Pay to its Commercial Credit Card Customers

PRNewswire April 8, 2024

A safer, more secure and private way to pay with iPhone and Apple Watch

HONG KONG, April 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — SUNRATE, an intelligent global payment and treasury management platform, today brings its customers Apple Pay, a safer, more secure and private way to pay, and uses the power of iPhone to protect every transaction.

“More and more businesses seek out for the same degree of convenience and security that they enjoy in their everyday personal transactions – therefore, even though we are known to be a global B2B payment platform, we’re thrilled to bring Apple Pay to our customers,” said Qincheng Wang, Head of Product, SUNRATE.

Customers simply double-click the side button, authenticate and hold their iPhone or Apple Watch near a payment terminal to make a contactless payment. Customers can also use Apple Pay on iPhone, iPad, and Mac to make faster and more convenient purchases in apps or on the web in Safari without having to create accounts or repeatedly type in shipping and billing information. Every Apple Pay purchase is secure because it is authenticated with Face ID, Touch ID, or device passcode, as well as a one-time unique dynamic security code.

Security and privacy are at the core of Apple Pay. When customers use a credit or debit card with Apple Pay, the actual card numbers are not stored on the device, nor on Apple servers. Instead, a unique Device Account Number is assigned, encrypted, and securely stored in the Secure Element, an industry-standard, certified chip designed to store the payment information safely on the device.

Apple Pay is easy to set up. On iPhone, simply open the Wallet app, tap+, and follow the steps to add SUNRATE commercial credit cards. Once a customer adds a card to iPhone, Apple Watch, iPad, and Mac, they can start using Apple Pay on that device right away. Customers will continue to receive all of the rewards and benefits offered by SUNRATE cards.

“Ever since SUNRATE started issuing commercial cards, it has been all hands on deck to expand our offerings and bring even more features to our customers – the support of Apple Pay is part of SUNRATE’s global vision to drive B2B digitalisation for businesses worldwide.”

SUNRATE commercial cards allow customers to settle card spends in more than 15 currencies, as well as customize key parameters such as card limits and expiration dates. Customers can also generate real-time transaction statements, and cater to various reconciliation needs. SUNRATE is certified to the international financial data security standard: Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) Level 1.

For more information on Apple Pay, visit: http://www.apple.com/apple-pay/ 

For more information on SUNRATE, please visit https://www.sunrate.com/ 

About SUNRATE

SUNRATE is an intelligent global payment and treasury management platform for businesses worldwide. Since its inception in 2016, SUNRATE is recognised as a leading solution provider and has enabled companies to operate and scale both locally and globally in 190+ countries and regions with its cutting-edge proprietary platform, extensive global network, and robust APIs.

With its global business headquarters in Singapore and offices in Hong Kong, Jakarta, London and Shanghai, SUNRATE partners with the top global financial institutions, such as Citibank, Standard Chartered, Barclays, J.P. Morgan and is the principal member of both Mastercard and Visa.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/sunrate-brings-apple-pay-to-its-commercial-credit-card-customers-302108397.html

SOURCE Sunrate

