AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • insider trading

CHEAH CHYUAN YONG LEADS ISI IN LAUNCHING INITIATIVES TO BOOST MALAYSIAN BUSINESSES GLOBALLY

PRNewswire April 8, 2024

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, April 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Cheah Chyuan Yong, Chairman of the International Strategy Institute (ISI) is set to unveil a series of initiatives to strengthen global economic ties and elevate Malaysian businesses on the international stage. ISI is poised to foster unparalleled international collaborations and ethical business practices, building on the success of pivotal forums such as the Inter-Regional Business Forum (IRBF), the World Anti-Corruption Conference (WACC) and the World Chinese Economic Forum (WCEF).

With a distinguished track record of facilitating meaningful dialogues and partnerships across continents, ISI, under Cheah Chyuan Yong’s guidance, is dedicated to bridging the gap between Malaysian enterprises and potential global markets. This initiative underscores Malaysia’s growing global economic influence and commitment to sustainable and ethical business practices.

The forthcoming phase of ISI’s journey includes an expanded roster of international forums designed to address critical global economic challenges while unlocking new opportunities for Malaysian businesses. These forums will catalyze innovation, trade, and investment and connect Malaysian entrepreneurs with a network of international partners and resources.

“As we look ahead to 2024, the forecast for Malaysia’s economy is encouraging, with anticipated GDP growth driven by robust domestic demand and strategic national infrastructure projects. This positive outlook is further bolstered by the expected recovery in our exports, particularly in high-demand sectors like technology, which is crucial for our nation’s economic resilience. ISI is committed to leveraging these opportunities to support Malaysian entrepreneurs, fostering an environment where they can thrive and contribute to our country’s prosperous future”, said Cheah Chyuan Yong.

As ISI continues to expand its reach and impact, Cheah Chyuan Yong invites businesses, governments, and civil society organizations to join this transformative journey, forging a future of innovation, collaboration, and shared prosperity.

About the International Strategy Institute (ISI):

The International Strategy Institute (ISI) is a distinguished not-for-profit organization headquartered in Kuala Lumpur. ISI serves as a vital conduit, seamlessly connecting governments and businesses across Asia and beyond. Our ethos is rooted in core ethical business principles, championing equality, transparency, fair trade, and sustainable development. Beyond fostering international ties, ISI emerges as a hub for strategic studies, providing an unmatched platform for capital raising and investment initiatives in Asia.

For a more comprehensive insight into our endeavours, kindly visit www.istrategyglobal.org.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/cheah-chyuan-yong-leads-isi-in-launching-initiatives-to-boost-malaysian-businesses-globally-302109249.html

SOURCE International Strategy Institute (ISI)

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.