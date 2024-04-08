AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

IMPACT IN ACTION: Cure Brain Cancer Foundation Launches Inaugural 5-Year Guardian Trust Early Career Fellowship valued at $575,000

PRNewswire April 8, 2024

SYDNEY, April 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — In a historic first, Cure Brain Cancer Foundation proudly unveiled the launch of its groundbreaking 5-Year Guardian Trust Early Career Fellowship, valued at $575,000.

The Guardian Trust Early Career Fellowship represents a bold commitment to fostering a new generation of leaders in brain cancer research. By providing comprehensive support over a five-year period, Cure Brain Cancer Foundation is empowering young researchers to pursue ideas that challenge the norm and help pioneer breakthroughs that will redefine the fight against brain cancer.

“Innovation in a field such as brain cancer only thrives when you nurture talent and provide opportunities,” remarked Lance Kawaguchi, CEO of Cure Brain Cancer Foundation. “Following the successful launch of GBM AGILE in 2023, the Foundation is proud to demonstrate its commitment to pioneering solutions that accelerate progress in the field.”

Dr. Hamza Anwer, Head of Research at Cure Brain Cancer Foundation, emphasized the critical importance of attracting talent in a rare cancer field and providing stability to focus on the research. “Brain cancer research requires a relentless pursuit of excellence and innovation. By attracting bright young minds through initiatives like the first ever 5-Year Guardian Trust Early Career Fellowship, we are not only expanding our research capacity but also fostering a supportive environment where researchers can thrive and make meaningful contributions to this challenging field.”

Applications for the Guardian Trust Early Career Fellowship open on the 22nd of April 2024.

View Cure Brain Cancer Foundation’s website for T&C’s and more information: https://www.curebraincancer.org.au/research/for-researchers/funding-opportunities-2024.

About Cure Brain Cancer Foundation  
Cure Brain Cancer Foundation (CBCF) is a non-profit organization and Australia’s leading brain cancer charity. CBCF is the leading organisation for brain cancer research, advocacy and awareness in Australia, with a mission to rapidly improve brain cancer survival and quality of life and vision to ultimately find a cure for brain cancer. Over the last decade, CBCF has invested over $30 million into clinical trials and pre-clinical efforts across pediatric and adult brain cancers. This includes, over the last 3 years, investing $2 million AUD in world’s largest brain cancer-dedicated Clinical Accelerator program to help bring therapies from the bench to the bedside; and over $1.4 million in Fellowships to support researchers on the ground. Cure Brain Cancer Foundation was also the first Australian charity to ring the NASDAQ bell twice within the last 2 years and it successfully fostered the opening of the revolutionary GBM AGILE clinical trial in Australia.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/impact-in-action-cure-brain-cancer-foundation-launches-inaugural-5-year-guardian-trust-early-career-fellowship-valued-at-575-000–302109764.html

SOURCE Cure Brain Cancer Foundation

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.