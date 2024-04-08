IMPACT IN ACTION: Cure Brain Cancer Foundation Launches Inaugural 5-Year Guardian Trust Early Career Fellowship valued at $575,000

SYDNEY, April 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — In a historic first, Cure Brain Cancer Foundation proudly unveiled the launch of its groundbreaking 5-Year Guardian Trust Early Career Fellowship, valued at $575,000.

The Guardian Trust Early Career Fellowship represents a bold commitment to fostering a new generation of leaders in brain cancer research. By providing comprehensive support over a five-year period, Cure Brain Cancer Foundation is empowering young researchers to pursue ideas that challenge the norm and help pioneer breakthroughs that will redefine the fight against brain cancer.

“Innovation in a field such as brain cancer only thrives when you nurture talent and provide opportunities,” remarked Lance Kawaguchi, CEO of Cure Brain Cancer Foundation. “Following the successful launch of GBM AGILE in 2023, the Foundation is proud to demonstrate its commitment to pioneering solutions that accelerate progress in the field.”

Dr. Hamza Anwer, Head of Research at Cure Brain Cancer Foundation, emphasized the critical importance of attracting talent in a rare cancer field and providing stability to focus on the research. “Brain cancer research requires a relentless pursuit of excellence and innovation. By attracting bright young minds through initiatives like the first ever 5-Year Guardian Trust Early Career Fellowship, we are not only expanding our research capacity but also fostering a supportive environment where researchers can thrive and make meaningful contributions to this challenging field.”

Applications for the Guardian Trust Early Career Fellowship open on the 22nd of April 2024.

View Cure Brain Cancer Foundation’s website for T&C’s and more information: https://www.curebraincancer.org.au/research/for-researchers/funding-opportunities-2024.

About Cure Brain Cancer Foundation

Cure Brain Cancer Foundation (CBCF) is a non-profit organization and Australia’s leading brain cancer charity. CBCF is the leading organisation for brain cancer research, advocacy and awareness in Australia, with a mission to rapidly improve brain cancer survival and quality of life and vision to ultimately find a cure for brain cancer. Over the last decade, CBCF has invested over $30 million into clinical trials and pre-clinical efforts across pediatric and adult brain cancers. This includes, over the last 3 years, investing $2 million AUD in world’s largest brain cancer-dedicated Clinical Accelerator program to help bring therapies from the bench to the bedside; and over $1.4 million in Fellowships to support researchers on the ground. Cure Brain Cancer Foundation was also the first Australian charity to ring the NASDAQ bell twice within the last 2 years and it successfully fostered the opening of the revolutionary GBM AGILE clinical trial in Australia.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/impact-in-action-cure-brain-cancer-foundation-launches-inaugural-5-year-guardian-trust-early-career-fellowship-valued-at-575-000–302109764.html

SOURCE Cure Brain Cancer Foundation