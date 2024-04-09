AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • new product

ExamOnline Unveils AI-Powered Online Remote Proctored Exam Platform

PRNewswire April 9, 2024

MUMBAI, India and MILAN, April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — ExamOnline, a leading provider of online assessment solutions, today announced the unveiling of its next-generation online remote proctored exam platform, powered by cutting-edge Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology. This innovative platform revolutionizes the way exams are administered and delivered, offering a secure, convenient, and scalable solution for educational institutions, certification bodies, and businesses of all sizes.

“Simpler Exams, Smarter Results”

ExamOnline’s new platform leverages AI-powered proctoring to ensure the highest levels of exam security and integrity. The AI proctoring system continuously monitors students during the exam, utilizing advanced facial recognition, behavioural analysis, and environmental monitoring to detect any potential instances of cheating or unauthorized assistance. This eliminates the need for human proctors, reducing costs and logistical complexities while maintaining the same level of security and fairness as traditional in-person exams.

The platform is designed to provide a user-friendly and intuitive experience for both students and exam administrators. The platform offers a secure testing environment that minimizes distractions and ensures a smooth testing experience. For administrators, the platform simplifies the entire exam administration process, from exam creation to grading and reporting. The proctoring services can also be seamlessly integrated with 3rd party LMS platforms through LTI integration.

Key Features of the ExamOnline:

The ExamOnline platform has been developed keeping the global clientele in mind with truly multi lingual capabilities. The platform is available in 7 global languages and exams can be created in any language. 360° dual camera feed, secure browser, screen sharing and advanced AI capabilities with full recording of candidate and screen video ensure a cheat proof examination process. Additionally, host of configuration parameters allow customizable exams to be created as per specific requirements.

“We are thrilled to introduce this groundbreaking AI-powered platform to the global market,” said Maneesh Singh, CEO of ExamOnline.“This innovative solution addresses the growing demand for secure and convenient online proctoring, while offering significant benefits for both exam administrators and test-takers. We believe this platform will revolutionize the way exams are conducted, making the assessment process more efficient, reliable, and accessible for everyone.”

About ExamOnline

ExamOnline is a leading provider of online assessment solutions, offering a comprehensive suite of tools for creating, delivering, and managing exams of all types. The company’s mission is to empower organizations to conduct secure, reliable, and efficient assessments that accurately measure knowledge and skills.

Contact:

Vivek Srivastava
CIO
vivek@examonline.in
+91 9899203585

 

ExamOnline Logo

 

SOURCE ExamOnline

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.