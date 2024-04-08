AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Exness strengthens Latin American footprint through strategic partnership with LALIGA

PRNewswire April 8, 2024

Exness teams up with the legendary football league to strengthen its position in the LatAm region.

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, April 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Exness, one of the world’s largest brokers, announces its agreement as the Official Regional Partner of LALIGA in Latin America. Home to legendary clubs like Real Madrid, Barcelona FC, and Atletico Madrid, LALIGA unites hundreds of millions of football fans across Latin America alone.  Drawing on LALIGA’s impressive popularity, this landmark sponsorship will boost Exness’ reach in this key strategic region.

Exness strengthens its position in LATAM with Strategic LALIGA Partnership

The partnership between LALIGA and Exness will span the two seasons: 2023/2024 and 2024/2025. The world’s biggest football ecosystem perfectly aligns with Exness’ plans to elevate its brand across the region and reinforce the company’s values of reliability and integrity. Using LALIGA’s brand elements, fans in the region can expect a number of exciting activations and experiences with LALIGA teams and current and former players. 

Alfonso Cardalda, Exness Chief Marketing Officer, expressed, “We are beyond excited to connect with Latin Americans through our shared passion for football. By joining forces with LALIGA, we tap into the heart of the region where football isn’t just a sport but a way of life.”

Jorge de la Vega, Executive Director of LALIGA, emphasized, “We are convinced that this agreement will allow us to strengthen our relationship with our fans and with our new partner, Exness. Together, we will be able to reach new levels of success.”

The association with LALIGA and its massive influence elevates Exness’ brand awareness and perception. As a trusted partner of this major league, Exness will integrate even more deeply into the local community and drive strong brand associations.

About LALIGA

LALIGA is the world’s largest football ecosystem. It is a private sports association made up of the 20 SADs and clubs of LALIGA EA SPORTS and the 22 clubs of LALIGA HYPERMOTION, and is responsible for organising professional football competitions in Spain. LALIGA has more than 200 million followers worldwide through social media, on 16 platforms and in 20 different languages. Headquartered in Madrid (Spain), it has the most extensive international network of any sports property and is present in 41 countries through 11 offices and 44 delegates. The organisation carries out its social work through its FOUNDATION and was the first professional football league in the world to create a league for footballers with intellectual disabilities: LALIGA Genuine.

About Exness

Exness uses a unique combination of technology and ethics to create a favorable market for traders and raise the industry benchmark. Its ethos and vision revolve around offering its clients a frictionless trading experience by bringing to life the financial markets in the way they should be experienced.

Disclaimer:

Regional restrictions apply. Exness does not provide services to residents of several jurisdictions.

Contact:

Eleonora Oikonomidou, eleonora.oikonomidou@exness.com, +35725030959

Exness x LALIGA

 

SOURCE Exness

