AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • conservation

JA Solar Launches Global Industrial and Commercial Enterprises Green Development Initiative

PRNewswire April 8, 2024

BEIJING, April 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — JA Solar, a prominent leader in the PV industry, has taken the lead in launching a groundbreaking initiative aimed at addressing climate change and fostering sustainable development of industrial and commercial enterprises on a global scale. Partnering with over thirty enterprises worldwide, the initiative seeks to bridge sectoral divides and industry chain barriers, paving the way for green and low-carbon development strategies for industrial and commercial enterprises.

The initiative, titled Global Industrial and Commercial Enterprises Green Development Initiative, underscores the urgent need for collective action in combating climate change. Through this collaboration, JA Solar and its partners are committed to raising awareness about low-carbon environmental practices, advancing energy efficiency and emission reduction efforts, foster the development of a circular economy, and prioritizing the use of green energy through technological innovation.

Acknowledging climate change as one of the paramount challenges of our time, JA Solar’s leadership in this endeavor underscores the critical role of rallying the global industrial and commercial sectors to effect substantial change. Through the synergy of their collective knowledge and resources, the coalition endeavors to forge a green, low-carbon value chain, making a substantial contribution to the worldwide shift towards a sustainable economy.

SOURCE JA Solar Technology Co., Ltd.

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.