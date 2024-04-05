AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • environmental issue

Cheung Kong Graduate School of Business and ESMT Berlin Launch Program for Unicorns in Germany

PRNewswire April 8, 2024

BEIJING, April 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — On April 5, 2024, CKGSB and ESMT Berlin signed an agreement to launch the Global Unicorn Program in Germany. In an era that calls for global responsibility and a commitment to sustainable growth, this partnership stands for innovation and global collaboration. Present at the signing ceremony were CKGSB Founding Dean and Dean’s Distinguished Chair Professor of China Business and Globalization Xiang Bing and ESMT President Jörg Rocholl and CFO Georg Garlichs.

The Global Unicorn Program, developed by CKGSB, aims to build a global ecosystem for the next generation of unicorns and unicorn-to-be companies, with a renewed and enhanced emphasis on global responsibility, social purpose and long-term perspective. This mission resonates deeply with ESMT Berlin’s commitment, too, to foster entrepreneurship and responsible leadership.

In fact, CKGSB is the first business school, since 2015, to offer programs specifically designed for unicorn and soon-to-be-unicorn founders. To date, 1,188 founders of companies with at least Series A funding have studied at CKGSB, including the founders of 151 unicorn companies in total and 41 unicorn companies listed on CB Insights (2017-2022). 

Operated by CKGSB and DEEP, ESMT’s Institute for Deep Tech Innovation, this innovative program will leverage both schools’ expertise in executive education and startup support, preparing founders and leadership teams to scale their ventures and make lasting, positive impact on society.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/cheung-kong-graduate-school-of-business-and-esmt-berlin-launch-program-for-unicorns-in-germany-302110454.html

SOURCE Cheung Kong Graduate School of Business (CKGSB)

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.