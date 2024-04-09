GESKE German Beauty Tech Debuts its First-Ever Star-Studded Global Campaign

The global campaign features top celebrities and influencers from around the world, including Nina Dobrev, Megan Fox, Charli D’Amelio, Toni Garrn and Aida Domenech

BERLIN, April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — GESKE German Beauty Tech, a new global beauty tech brand that merges German engineering, proven skincare expertise and AI technology, announces the rollout of its first-ever global celebrity and influencer campaign. GESKE German Beauty Tech’s campaign features top celebrities and influencers from across the globe, with social media partners including Nina Dobrev, Megan Fox, Charli D’Amelio, Toni Garrn, Aida Domenech, and more.

With a goal of inspiring daily rituals and skincare habits that lead to long-term results, GESKE German Beauty Tech offers a range of accessible, tech-forward devices that deliver effective results. The brand leverages the power of AI to help users curate personalized skincare routines tailored to their skin’s needs, through its free AI-led app.

Developed, tested, and approved by German dermatologists, GESKE German Beauty Tech devices take skincare routines to a new level. Using the devices with skincare products improves the absorption of the active ingredients and reverses the effects of aging processes and environmental influences.

GESKE German Beauty Tech is partnering with a cast of global sensations to serve as some of the first to try and share the brand’s portfolio of game-changing skincare devices on social media. The goal of this campaign is to inspire brand awareness and reinforce that high-quality skincare can be affordable.

“At GESKE German Beauty Tech, we are committed to making skincare accessible for all, and were inspired to craft our range of user-centric, tech-forward devices to fill a whitespace we saw in the market – effective, affordable at-home skintech alongside the power of AI,” said Ekaterina Cherne, Brand Director at GESKE German Beauty Tech. “The celebrity and influencer partners selected for our global campaign were strategically chosen with this in mind, knowing each partner reaches a unique and diverse audience that aligns with our brand ethos to help people around the world access GESKE German Beauty Tech.”

GESKE German Beauty Tech is also the most awarded beauty tech brand, with over 90 award wins including the Consumer Electric Show (CES) Innovation Award, ELLE Future of Beauty award, and Red Dot Design awards in multiple categories such as Massage Device, Face-Cleansing Device and Beauty Device.

Poised at the forefront of beauty-tech innovation and German beauty, GESKE German Beauty Tech has developed over 150 specialized technologies that are designed to target every consumer’s specific skincare concerns, such as impurities, fine lines, texture, dark circles, and more. GESKE German Beauty Tech devices are for anyone over the age of 14 looking to upgrade their at-home skincare routines. The collection is suitable for all skin types and all products are priced at an average cost of $49.95.

Products are available for purchase on GESKE.com and retailers all over the world, in 11 showstopping colorways. The range of multifunctional skincare devices feature the best professional treatments such as microneedling, LED light therapy, and microdermabrasion for at-home use, including the following celebrity favorites:

Join the conversation and show your new spring skincare routine with GESKE German Beauty Tech’s stars using the hashtag #GESKE and follow @geske.beauty.tech on Instagram.

About GESKE German Beauty Tech

GESKE German Beauty Tech is the first holistic, innovative and most awarded beauty tech company with over 90 awards, that debuted in 2023 with the commitment to advance the personal beauty and skincare industries. Combining consumer tech product and dermatologist insights, we enable you to reimagine your skin. GESKE German Beauty Tech brings to life the efficiency and precision of German Beauty through science-backed technology, ergonomic designs and the power of AI. The result is a range of multifunctional skincare devices that allow a deeper level of personalization to align with user preference at an affordable price point. The average cost of the devices is $49.95. We are redefining the industry with the first holistic range of skincare solutions and our award-winning GESKE beauty app for a completely customized experience. Now available in 131 countries with over 250 products and 150+ specialized proprietary technologies, GESKE offers accessible and professional solutions for SmartAppGuided™ at-home skincare sessions to everyone.

