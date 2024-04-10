Getac commissioned survey highlights rugged technology’s role in transforming industrial operations

TAIPEI, April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Getac Technology Corporation, a leading producer of rugged technology, has announced findings from the Getac-sponsored IDC InfoBrief titled, “Redefining Total Cost of Ownership: Rugged Technologies to Empower Industrial Operation,” April 2024. The results revealed that rugged devices increase competitiveness within industrial organisations by streamlining operations.

Commissioned by Getac, the IDC InfoBrief drew insights from 990 information technology (IT) decision makers and found that rugged devices provide benefits across various industries including utilities, transportation and logistics, oil and gas, industrial manufacturing, and natural resources. This was a global study revealing insights from six geographies: North America, Europe, the Middle East & Africa, Asia (excluding China – APeC) and Latin America.

The versatility of rugged devices helps organisations improve daily operations by enhancing worker productivity, minimising equipment downtime, and enabling individual component upgrades without having to replace the entire device.

Additional findings regarding the benefits of rugged technology from the survey include:

Lower total cost of ownership (TCO): Rugged devices lead to lower TCO over time – organisations reported a TCO reduction of 10–20% for tablet and mobile devices and a 20–30% reduction for personal computer and laptop devices.

Improved sustainability: 43% of organisations said rugged devices with advanced sensors and connectivity capabilities help to gather data on operations, empowering more informed decisions about energy consumption and waste reduction initiatives.

Automated processes: 37% of organisations said rugged devices help to automate certain processes, reducing the need for manual labor.

The brief also highlighted customers’ criteria for rugged solution vendor selection, which include the ability to customise the solution, the cost-effectiveness of services provided, and the range of devices and solutions offered.

“These survey results show rugged devices are playing a transformative role in industrial operations by improving TCO and productivity and driving sustainability,” said Jerry Huang, Vice President, Global Market Development at Getac. “These findings reaffirm our commitment to delivering solutions that redefine industry standards in an increasingly rugged world.”

Rugged device adoption in APeC is driven by their durability and consistent performance for field operations, having supported efforts such as:

Integration with Internet of Things (IoT) applications, supply chain management (SCM) systems, and mobile device management (MDM) systems

Improved field service inspections and maintenance, manufacturing and production, and data collection and analysis

Improved operations by increasing worker productivity, reducing equipment failure and replacement costs, and enhancing remote access to data and systems

Reduced energy consumption and e-waste in operations through the use of advanced sensors to collect data for informed decisions on energy and waste, and increased task automation to reduce manual work and lower consumption.

“Rugged devices are becoming invaluable to industrial organisations that need to improve operational efficiencies, improve TCO, and provide field workers with reliable technology solutions for challenging environments,” said Huang. “Getac’s customised hardware and software solutions, combined with our white glove service, is helping enhance digital transformation across many industrial sectors.”

To download the complete “Redefining Total Cost of Ownership: Rugged Technologies to Empower Industrial Operations” IDC InfoBrief sponsored by Getac (doc #AP242464IB, April 2024), visit here.

