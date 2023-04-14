AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

Berger Montague (Canada) PC invites Investors to discuss their legal rights to recover money from investing in SSR Mining Inc.

PRNewswire April 9, 2024

TORONTO, April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ –.Berger Montague (Canada) PC, a Toronto-based law firm that focuses on representing investors in cross-border and international shareholder disputes, is investigating SSR Mining Inc. (TSX: “SSRM” and ASX: “SSR”) and is subject to the disclosure rules created by the Province of British Columbia’s Securities Act, and a reporting issuer across Canada.

On February 13, 2024, SSRM announced that it suspended its operations at its Çöpler mine, in Erzincan, Turkey, as a result of a large slip on the heap leach pad. The price of SSRM’s securities listed on the TSX dropped from $13.08 to $6.08, or a drop of 53%. 

By February 16, 2024, SSRM announced that mine employees were being detained while government agencies were conducting an investigation concurrently with search and rescue efforts.  The Company continues to assess the financial impact on the business, capital, and operations as well as its 2024 pro forma results.

If you purchased shares of SSR Mining between April 14, 2023 and February 27, 2024, and would like to know more about our investigation or the pending shareholder class action, please contact us at Jim Maro at jmaro@bm.net or Andrew Morganti at amorganti@bm.net

Berger Montague (Canada) PC is one of the leading Canadian law firms that represent investors in shareholder class actions where the corporate defendant lists securities on the Toronto Stock Exchange and foreign stock exchanges. Andrew Morganti, a member of Berger Montague (Canada) PC serves as the investors’ co-lead lawyers in the first “statutory law” shareholder class action in Alberta allowed to advance forward to discovery and a trial relating to Ithaca Energy Inc., and that judgment is identified as Stevens v. Ithaca Energy Inc., 2019 ABQB 474 (Toronto and London AIM stock exchanges).  He was also the lead lawyer for investors in Kaynes v. BP plc, 2013 ONSC 5802 (Toronto and London stock exchanges), which concerned investors’ rights when the price of BP plc’s shares dropped after the explosion of the Deepwater Horizon oil rig in the Gulf of Mexico as a result of it misrepresenting its safety mechanisms and procedures and subsequently downplaying the materiality.

CONTACT: Questions may be directed to: Andrew Morganti, amorganti@bm.net, 202-948-4745, Berger Montague (Canada) PC, 330 Bay Street, Suite 1302, Toronto, ON M5H 2S8, www.bergermontague.ca.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/berger-montague-canada-pc-invites-investors-to-discuss-their-legal-rights-to-recover-money-from-investing-in-ssr-mining-inc-302111773.html

SOURCE Berger Montague (Canada) PC

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.