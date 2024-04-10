Empirical Data of Hyper-ion Modules Updated: Monthly Cumulative Power Generation Gain of HJT Modules in Saudi Arabia Up to 3.58%

NINGBO, China, April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Driven by surging global demand for solar energy, PV cell technology is rapidly advancing. Traditional p-type PERC technology is being surpassed by n-type cell technologies, with n-type heterojunction (HJT) cells emerging as the most promising option. Benefitting from over 40 years of research, HJT cell design and materials have continuously improved, leading to significant efficiency and reliability gains. HJT cells have now achieved conversion efficiencies exceeding 26%, enabling HJT modules to deliver power outputs exceeding 700Wp, reaching up to 720Wp+.

A frontrunner in n-type HJT research, development, and manufacturing, Risen Energy has a long history of innovation in HJT field. Since 2018, the company has achieved several breakthroughs. In 2019, they were the first to implement MBB technology in HJT, significantly reducing silver consumption (around 100mg) and lowering costs. In 2022, Risen Energy further advanced its HJT offerings by pioneering the use of double-sided microcrystalline technology, zero-busbar (0BB) technology, and materials like ultra-thin silicon wafers, low-silver pastes, and high-cutoff films. After thorough testing, they launched their high-power 700W+ HJT Hyper-ion modules to the market.

Risen Energy is committed to rigorous testing and validation of its Hyper-ion modules. The modules have passed stringent third-party 3xIEC testing and IEC63209 standard compliance tests. To further ensure real performance across diverse global environments, Risen Energy has conducted power generation tests in over 20 countries and regions. Following the release of domestic test data, empirical performance data for the past three months from Saudi Arabia test facility is now available.

From December 2023 to February 2024, HJT Hyper-ion modules achieved a daily average power output of 4.25Wh/W, outperforming TOPCon by 2.82% in power generation gain. Even at a relatively low irradiance of 3.55 kW/m2, the total monthly power generation of Hyper-ion modules still outscored TOPCon by 3.58%, highlighting their superior power generation performance.

In the solar energy industry, innovation is crucial for companies to stay ahead of the curve. Risen Energy is dedicated to continuous research and development, collaborating with partners to drive industry-wide advancements. By analyzing real project record data, we help our users make informed choices about cost-effective, high-performing solar panels. This focus on efficiency and stability supports the wider adoption of clean energy solutions, accelerating the global transition to a greener future.

