EXHIBITORS AND BUYERS UPBEAT AT MALAYSIAN INTERNATIONAL FURNITURE FAIR 2024

More international buyers and orders sealed

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — The 30th edition of Malaysian International Furniture Fair wrapped up on a resounding note for exhibitors and buyers hailing the four-day show as a great opportunity to showcase their latest products to a global market and generate new business leads.

The show held from March 1 to 4 offered the opportunity for a record number of 715 exhibitors from 15 countries and regions including Malaysia, to connect with buyers from all over the world looking for high-quality furniture and high-value suppliers for household and commercial products.

MIFF is Southeast Asia’s largest B2B furniture trade show and office furniture showroom, besides being the biggest export platform for Malaysian wooden furniture products.

Proving its increasing appeal for big buyers, MIFF 2024 welcomed 5,419 international attendees from 120 countries and regions, a 6% increase from last year, and posted a high of US$1.28 billion in orders.

Attendance was up to 68% from the fast-growing Asia market followed by North America, Europe and Oceania. First-time visitors make up 43% of the total 19,213 presence.

This year’s show was headlined by exhibitors from Malaysia as well as countries and regions including Cambodia, Mainland China, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Japan, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, Türkiye, Vietnam, United Arab Emirates and United States.

A wide range of contemporary furniture from office chairs and workstations for the modern workplace to home and lifestyle furniture filled the combined 100,000 sqm show floor at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre (MITEC) and World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur (WTCKL).

The robust mood on the trade floor was driven by the enhanced experience for visitors with a new MIFF Furniverse app to navigate the show floor, explore exhibitors and keep updated on latest happenings during the show. For the first time, visitors also participated in a virtual tree campaign for which MIFF would plant a real tree for every six virtual trees planted.

Back at MIFF for its 15th year was Malaysian manufacturer Spring Art Industries, and company representative Terence Tee said: “The reason is simple because we’re consistently satisfied with the results. MIFF has proven to generate revenues and sales for us, unlike other platforms.”

For Oasis Furniture Industries, also from Malaysia, MIFF is an excellent business platform because it draws serious buyers.

“The attendees are genuinely interested in making purchases. They specifically seek out products made in Malaysia, making this event ideal for us. This is our 13th year here. Looking ahead, I hope MIFF continues to grow for the next 30 years,” says co-founder and managing director Ralph Ong.

Delighted first-time visitors included Mathilde Le Villain from the United Kingdom, Muhammed Shaheer PM from India and Jeffrey Matloff from the United States.

“We’ve seen some really impressive things so far and it’s been a great experience so far, very insightful. We’re enjoying meeting many people, and the suppliers have been incredibly welcoming, friendly and open,” said Le Villain.

Muhammad Shaheer was all smiles at the designs and variety of modern recliners and have exchanged business contacts for further discussions.

Matloff decided to take the trip after hearing of MIFF from a colleague and spoke of his positive experience. “I like the show. I’ve met some good vendors. Overall, I find the quality of the products have been good and the people have been very helpful.”

Regular buyer Soufian Omar from Algeria says he enjoys the encouraging and interesting experience and finds MIFF fascinating and competitive in terms of quality and value. “The competition is tough, but we feel confident and comfortable coming to MIFF every year. The hospitality provided by MIFF is always excellent, which adds to our positive experience.”

MIFF organiser, Informa Markets Malaysia, is looking forward to next year’s show to generate more added value for customers.

“This year’s show continues to highlight the fundamental role of MIFF in providing the international furniture industry with exceptional opportunities to do business and build valuable connections. Our new MIFF Furniverse app has elevated the experience for all participants because they are able to move faster and effectively through the show. We are thrilled to receive very strong rebookings for MIFF 2025, highlighting the importance of MIFF for exhibitors and buyers. And they can look forward to more quality and a better show next year,” said Ms Kelie Lim, General Manager of MIFF.

Next year’s MIFF will be held on the same dates from March 1 to 4 at the same venues.

Next year's MIFF will be held on the same dates from March 1 to 4 at the same venues.

For further information, please feel free to contact the MIFF Team at info@miff.com.my.

About MIFF (www.miff.com.my)

MIFF is the largest and leading export-oriented furniture trade show in Southeast Asia showcasing the widest collection of Made-in-Malaysia wooden furniture, home furniture and office furniture. Since 1995, MIFF is a one-stop platform connecting a wider community of 20,000+ buyers from 140 countries and regions. MIFF is organised by Informa Markets which is a part of Informa PLC, a leading B2B information services group and the largest B2B event organiser in the world.

