Info-Tech LIVE 2024: Registrations Now Open for Annual IT Conference at the Bellagio, Las Vegas, in September

Registration is now open for the 2024 edition of Info-Tech LIVE, the premier annual gathering for IT leaders and professionals hosted by Info-Tech Research Group. This event is scheduled for September 17 to 19, 2024, at the iconic Bellagio in Las Vegas. Attendees can expect immersive deep dives into the latest technology trends and access to industry thought leaders shaping the future of IT.

SYDNEY, April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Info-Tech Research Group, a global leader in IT research and advisory, has announced that registration is now open for its much-anticipated annual conference, Info-Tech LIVE. Set for September 17 to 19, 2024, at the iconic Bellagio in Las Vegas, this year’s event is expected to surpass previous years in scale and scope as the firm brings together more IT leaders, professionals, and industry experts than ever before from across the globe.

‘As we open registration, we invite IT professionals to join us in what is shaping up to be an extraordinary gathering, rich in insights and innovation,’ says Gord Harrison, chief research officer at Info-Tech Research Group. ‘LIVE 2024 will offer an unrivalled opportunity to delve into the latest IT trends, challenges, and opportunities.’

Attendees can look forward to a dynamic lineup of exceptional keynotes, insightful sessions, and unparalleled networking opportunities. The event’s agenda will be designed to empower participants with the knowledge and tools necessary to navigate the complexities of the IT landscape, fostering a community of innovation and leadership. Info-Tech LIVE 2024 will also feature exclusive industry roundtables, offering attendees a chance to engage directly with peers and thought leaders.

‘The agenda will be meticulously curated to address the needs and challenges of today’s IT leaders, offering a blend of visionary keynotes, in-depth analytical discussions, and practical workshops,’ says Harrison.

Info-Tech Research Group invites exhibitors and media partners to become part of LIVE 2024, creating a space to engage with a broad network of IT leaders, decision-makers, and influencers. To register for the conference or for more information about exhibiting at Info-Tech LIVE 2024, please visit Info-Tech’s events page.

Industry journalists, podcasters, and influencers with media passes will have onsite access to exclusive content, the latest IT research and trends, and the opportunity to interview industry experts, analysts, and speakers. To apply for media passes to attend the event or gain access to research and expert insights on trending topics, please contact pr@infotech.com.

Further details on the event, including the reveal of keynote speakers and the 2024 agenda, will be announced soon. Follow Info-Tech Research Group on LinkedIn and X for updates.

About Info-Tech Research Group

Info-Tech Research Group is one of the world’s leading information technology research and advisory firms, proudly serving over 30,000 IT professionals. The company produces unbiased and highly relevant research to help leaders make strategic, timely, and well-informed decisions. For over 25 years, Info-Tech has partnered closely with IT teams to provide them with everything they need, from actionable tools to analyst guidance, ensuring they deliver measurable results for their organisations.

Media professionals can register for unrestricted access to research across IT, HR, and software and hundreds of industry analysts through the firm’s Media Insiders program. To gain access, contact pr@infotech.com.

Media Contact: Sufyan Al-Hassan, Senior PR Manager, Info-Tech Research Group, salhassan@infotech.com, +1 (519) 432-3550 x2418

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2382698/Info_Tech_Research_Group_Info_Tech_LIVE_2024__Registrations_Now.jpg

Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2382694/Info_Tech_Research_Group_Info_Tech_LIVE_2024__Registrations_Now.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/info-tech-live-2024-registrations-now-open-for-annual-it-conference-at-the-bellagio-las-vegas-in-september-302112335.html

SOURCE Info-Tech Research Group