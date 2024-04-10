Winners in the 2024 Asia-Pacific Stevie® Awards Announced

FAIRFAX, Va., April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Winners have been announced in the 11th annual Asia-Pacific Stevie® Awards, the only awards program to recognize business innovation throughout the Asia-Pacific region. The list of Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie® Award winners is available at http://Asia.StevieAwards.com .

The Stevie® Awards are widely regarded as the world’s premier business awards, conferring recognition for achievement in the workplace over the past 22 years.

The 2024 Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards have recognized organizations in 25 markets including Australia, Cambodia, mainland China, Hong Kong SAR, Estonia, India, Indonesia, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, New Zealand, Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, the United Kingdom, the United States, and Vietnam. More than 1,000 nominations about innovative achievements were considered by the judges this year.

Among the top overall winners in the 2024 Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards are Watsons, with 28 Stevie Awards in total from their offices in Hong Kong, Malaysia, the Philippines, and Taiwan. Watsons won seven Gold Stevie Awards, eight Silver Stevie Awards, and 13 Bronze Stevie Awards in categories ranging from Award for Innovation in the Use of Social Media to Award for Excellence in Innovation in Consumer Product & Service Industries. PLDT and Smart of Metro Manila, Philippines won 12 Stevie Awards total in categories including Award for Innovation in Cause-related Videos, Innovative Achievement in Corporate Social Responsibility, and Award for Innovation in Content Marketing/Branded Editorial. Ayala Land won 10 Stevie Awards total in categories including Award for Innovation in House Organizations and Publications and Award for Innovation in the Use of Events.

Winners of two or more Gold Stevie Awards include Aboitiz InfraCapital Economic Estates (Philippines), Annature (Australia), AS Watson Group (Hong Kong), Cisco Systems India Pvt Ltd (India), City of Sydney (Australia), CleverTap (India), Dental Boutique (Australia), Dito Telecommunity Corporation (Philippines), eClerx Services Limited (India), Globe Telecom Inc. (Philippines), Guan Feng Real Estate Development Company Limited (United Kingdom), Home Credit Philippines (Philippines), IBM (Singapore), IntouchCX (India), L’OREAL China (mainland China), Manila Electric Company (Philippines), Metro Pacific Health Tech (mWell; Philippines), Ngong Ping 360 Limited (Hong Kong), NoBroker Technologies Solutions Pvt Ltd (India), OPPO Singapore (Singapore), Reclaim Energy (Australia), RUSH Technologies Inc. (Philippines), Singtel (Singapore), SolarWinds Inc. (Philippines), Taiwan Life Insurance Co., Ltd. (Taiwan), Tata Consultancy Services (India), and Villarica (Philippines).

Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie Award winners were determined by the average scores of more than 150 professionals worldwide.

Five Grand (“best of show”) Stevie Award winners will be announced next week. One for the most honored organization in the 2024 competition, and one each to the highest-scoring nomination from the four markets that submitted the most nominations.

The public voting component added to the program in 2023, the People’s Choice Stevie® Awards for Favorite Companies, is ongoing through 30 April. All organizations honored with Gold, Silver, or Bronze Stevie Award trophies in the Company/Organization categories are automatically included in People’s Choice voting. People’s Choice winners will receive a special People’s Choice Stevie Award trophy allowing for honorees in the Company/Organization categories to have the opportunity to receive a second award, as voted by the general public worldwide.

Winners in the 2024 Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards will be celebrated during an awards banquet on 24 May at Shangri-La The Fort Hotel in Manila, Philippines. Tickets for the awards banquet are on sale now.

PR Newswire Asia is the official news release distribution partner of the 2024 Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards.

adobo magazine is the official Creative Media Partner of the 2024 Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in nine programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service, and the newest Stevie Awards program, the Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence. Stevie Awards competitions receive over 12,000 entries annually from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com .

Contact:

Nina Moore

+1 (703) 547-8389

Nina@StevieAwards.com

SOURCE Stevie Awards Inc.