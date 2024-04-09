AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
UFO Gaming Launches Debut Game

PRNewswire April 10, 2024

NEW YORK, April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — UFO Gaming has been silently building throughout the bear market, strategically laying the groundwork for its comeback in the forthcoming bull run. This preparation includes the launch of two pivotal products: the much-anticipated game Super Galactic and marketplace; suggesting the company not only survived the bear market but is about to unleash its full potential and thrive during this bull run once again.

UFO Gaming Launches Closed Beta of Debut Game - Super Galactic

UFO Gaming, a pioneer in the decentralized gaming sphere once stood alongside Axie Infinity and Gala as the three GameFi giants of the last bull run and setting a formidable standard in the industry. $UFO’s current market cap of $37m is poised for explosive growth; the potential for it to multiply its valuation and reach its recorded all-time-high market cap of $1.6bn on Coingecko and once again stand shoulder-to-shoulder with with Axie and Gala is undeniable, if UFO’s market cap was to reach the heights of its competitors again, it would result in a huge 60x from its current price, reaching Axie and Gala, which is currently at $2.2bn. Thus presenting a strong investment opportunity for those that believe in the GameFi space. 

Catalysts on the Horizon

UFO Gaming just unveiled its closed beta alongside a peak at their marketplace, a move that’s set to invigorate its community and attract investors and gamers. This pivotal phase will offer a glimpse into the advanced gameplay mechanics and immersive experiences UFO Gaming has crafted.

Behind the scenes, UFO Gaming has been diligently sculpting their Metaverse V2; reimagining and enhancing this expansive universe. This anticipation aligns with the increasing excitement around the metaverse, suggesting that UFO Gaming may be timing its revelation to coincide with peak interest in virtual worlds.

Looking Ahead 

UFO Gaming’s vision extends beyond competition; redefining possibilities in GameFi, bridging traditional gaming with blockchain innovation to create a sustainable, player-driven economy. With its ready products and open beta on the horizon, UFO Gaming is poised to catalyze a new era in GameFi, promising exhilarating experiences for gamers and lucrative opportunities for investors.

Looking ahead, word on Twitter has been spreading regarding potential partnerships with large projects such as Beam, exchange listings and further integration of AI technology. The market will be keeping a close eye on UFO Gaming and the surprises it has yet to uncover over the coming months.

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2381535/UFO_Gaming.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ufo-gaming-launches-debut-game-302110596.html

