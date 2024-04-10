QS World University Rankings by Subject 2024

QS Senior Vice President Ben Sowter said: With rising global inflation, geo-political instability and general elections in 50+ countries, supporting higher education and international student mobility has never been more critical as it drives innovation and societal advancement. QS’ largest ever-university comparative analysis highlights the importance of diversity, research partnerships, investment, and cross-border academic and industry collaborations.”

Countries with most top-10 entries in the rankings

LONDON, April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Global higher education analyst QS Quacquarelli Symonds released the fourteenth edition of the QS World University Rankings by Subject : an independent comparative analysis of academic excellence featuring 1500+universities in 96 countries and territories across 55 disciplines . The QS rankings were consulted over 60 million times in 2023 on TopUniversities.com and referenced 124,000 times by worldwide media and institutions.

