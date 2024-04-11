AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Don’t Miss Out – Join the 7th IFPA Conference: Uncovering the Broad Spectrum of Psoriatic Disease

PRNewswire April 11, 2024

STOCKHOLM, April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — IFPA is delighted to announce the 7th IFPA Conference set to take place from June 27th to June 29th, 2024, in the picturesque city of Stockholm, Sweden. This year’s conference promises to be a pivotal event for experts and stakeholders in the field of psoriatic disease, under the theme “Uncovering the Broad Spectrum of Psoriatic Disease.”

register at https://conference.ifpa-pso.com

The IFPA Conference is dedicated to advancing global recognition of the severity of psoriatic diseases, fostering international collaboration on research and advocacy initiatives, and increasing awareness among medical professionals and industry stakeholders. This Scientific Conference serves as a crucial cross-specialty platform uniting medical and health experts across disciplines to share pioneering clinical research in dermatology, rheumatology, and beyond.

We are honored to have April Armstrong, Chair of the Scientific Executive Committee (SEC), as the President of the 7th IFPA Conference.

Esteemed experts including Dr. Adam Reich, Dr. Lihi Eder, Dr. Wiebke Sondermann, Dr. Ennio Lubrano, Dr. Bruce Strober, and Dr. Laura Coates will share their insights on various topics such as understanding pain and itch in psoriatic disease, assessment and diagnosis of psoriatic arthritis, mental health in psoriatic disease, personalized medicine, emerging biologics, and prevention of psoriatic arthritis.

The IFPA Conference seamlessly integrates scientific progress with patient concerns, fostering breakthroughs accessible to experts from diverse backgrounds. By attending workshops, seminars, and keynote presentations, participants can enhance their knowledge and skills in various aspects of psoriatic disease.

IFPA is committed to fostering inclusivity and accessibility within our community. Delegates attending from low or lower-middle-income countries, or countries experiencing more than a 50% inflation rate, are eligible for a special discount. To take advantage of this opportunity and for further details, please visit the IFPA Conference website.

Mark your calendars and secure your spot at this transformative event. Engage with leading experts, participate in insightful discussions, and contribute to shaping the future of psoriatic disease research and advocacy.

Register now at ifpaconference.com/registration.
For more information about the conference, visit ifpaconference.com.

Download a video with April Armstrong: https://connect.ifpa-pso.com/hubfs/IFPA-Conference/IFPA_Conference_video_ENGsubititles.mp4

Download media items to use in articles: https://connect.ifpa-pso.com/hubfs/IFPA-Conference/Mediakit2.zip

About IFPA:

IFPA is a global non-profit organization committed to improving the lives of individuals affected by psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis. IFPA is dedicated to increasing awareness, promoting cutting-edge research, and supporting patients living with these conditions.

Contact: Annika Sjöberg, annika.sjoberg@ifpa-pso.com, +46 (0) 70 749 58 20

 

SOURCE IFPA

