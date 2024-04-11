AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • new product

Scantech Launches AM-CELL C Series Optical Automated 3D Measurement System

PRNewswire April 11, 2024

HANGZHOU, China, April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Scantech has announced the release of the new optical automated 3D measurement system AM-CELL C. It consists of a robot, positioner, and a tracking station, is developed for efficient and automated inspection of small-to-medium-sized parts such as stamping, injection-molded, machined sheet metal, and cast parts. Designed with innovative modular units, it enables various layouts, flexible deployment, and multiple-positioner operations.

(PRNewsfoto/SCANTECH)

Its standard interfaces can be connected to different external devices, allowing it to seamlessly integrate into production lines. Paired with the newly upgraded software DefinSight-AM, AM-CELL C supports efficient operations in various production environments, serving as an efficiency booster for intelligent manufacturing.

Modular Unit Design, Inspection at Fingertips

Been designed with an innovative modular unit concept, AM-CELL C series features flexible layouts to meet different needs of batch inspections in various industrial settings. The system can be assembled and tested easily within 2 days and it supports manual robot teaching for quick path planning. This efficient solution frees users from complex set-ups and operations.

Metrology-grade 3D Measurement

The AM-CELL C Series, compatible with Scantech’s full range of target-free and optical 3D measurement systems, can measure hundreds of parts automatically and stably 24 hours a day. The system delivers ultra-high measurement rate of up to 2,600,000 MPS and metrology-grade accuracy of 0.025 mm.

Flexible Deployment for High Throughputs

Users can choose different solutions with multiple positioners according to their measurement requirements, cycle time, and product categories, achieving efficient measurement with zero downtime. This advanced automated measurement solution enables continuous measurements, eliminating waiting or interruptions, and delivering a measurement rate 5 times faster than that of traditional CMM.

Diverse Choices

AM-CELL C series is compatible with a wide range of long-reach cobots of different brands and types, especially those with an arm span exceeding 1300 mm. Furthermore, the system offers intelligent turntables with dimensions and payloads ranging from 200KG to 1000KG. Users can choose suitable options when inspecting parts of various weights and sizes.

About Scantech

SCANTECH (HANGZHOU) CO., LTD. is a global provider of comprehensive 3D solutions. We specialize in R&D, production, and sales of 3D scanners and 3D systems and boast a long history of developing hardware and software. We offer two main product categories: industrial high-precision 3D scanners and professional, cost-effective 3D scanners, including portable 3D scanners, tracking 3D scanners, industrial automated 3D systems, and professional color 3D scanners.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/scantech-launches-am-cell-c-series-optical-automated-3d-measurement-system-302113929.html

SOURCE SCANTECH

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.