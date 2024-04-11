AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Trina Solar’s Vertex S+ Clear Black tops PV Magazine test for reliability and energy yield

PRNewswire April 11, 2024

CHANGZHOU, China, April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Trina Solar Co. Ltd., a global leader in smart PV and energy storage solutions, has announced that its Vertex S+ Clear Black module clinched top spot in a PV Magazine test report published last month.

The PV Magazine test, organized by PV Magazine Group, comprehensively assessed the performance and energy output of a range of PV modules. The evaluation encompassed indoor performance evaluations and field tests for energy yield.

To ensure the integrity and impartiality of the results, CEA, a reputable consulting firm in the industry, was enlisted as a third-party technical expert to oversee the testing process.

During the indoor test environment session, the Vertex S+ Clear Black module from Trina Solar stood out with an average score of 92 points. Comparative analysis against modules used technologies such as HJT, p-type IBC and n-type IBC. The Vertex S+ Clear Black module, distinguished by its aesthetic appeal, outperformed its counterparts in key areas such as appearance, EL, low-light performance, temperature coefficient and PID.

In the optional sub-item of LID, the Vertex S+ Clear Black module delivered remarkable results, scoring 99 points across the board. Notably, the Vertex S+ Clear Black module achieved significantly higher scores than the average in both PID and LID.

In January the Vertex S+ Clear Black module demonstrated exceptional performance in the TOPCon/HJT group’s field test, securing the top position on the monthly list with an impressive energy yield of 43.24Wh/Wp.

The Vertex S+ Clear Black module combines 210mm rectangular silicon wafer (210R) cell technology with n-type i-TOPCon advanced technology, resulting in enhanced 22.3% efficiency and an impressive power output of up to 445W+.

Cao Yunduan, head of branding and global marketing at Trina Solar, said: “Vertex S+ series modules represent the pinnacle of innovation and performance in the solar industry. The impressive performance of the Vertex S+ module in the recent test session reaffirms our dedication to delivering superior products that meet the evolving needs of our customers.”

SOURCE Trina Solar Co., Ltd

