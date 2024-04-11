AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • merger, acquisition and takeover

YOFC acquires RFS Germany and RFS Suzhou, expanding presence in the international cable market

PRNewswire April 11, 2024

WUHAN, China, April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Yangtze Optical Fibre and Cable Joint Stock Limited Company (YOFC) recently completed the acquisition of RFS Germany and RFS Suzhou(RFS, Radio Frequency Systems), a landmark event in its strategy for global expansion. The transaction was celebrated with a handover ceremony featuring a video address by Dan Zhuang, Executive Director and President of YOFC. Senior Vice President Lijing Zhou, Vice President Lei Nie, and Senior Human Resources Director Xing Fan were among the key attendees. The takeover represents another crucial step in YOFC’s global expansion, poised to significantly enhance its overseas production capacity and drive forward the development of the international cable market.

YOFC is recognized globally as a leading supplier of optical fibre preforms, fibres, and cables, as well as offering comprehensive integrated solutions. YOFC’s extensive catalog features a variety of optical fibres and cables that are crucial to the communications industry, with the company also providing custom-made optical transceivers, specialty fibres, active optical cables, submarine cables, radio-frequency (RF) coaxial cables and accessories to meet the unique needs of its customers. Recent efforts to expand its presence have led YOFC into new territories such as rail transportation and the development of base station cables and devices, along with power cables, reinforcing its status as an industry frontrunner.

YOFC has recently expanded its portfolio through the strategic acquisition of RFS Germany and RFS Suzhou, collectively known for their substantial international brand presence and strong customer base. The two entities excel in the R&D, manufacturing, and distribution of specialized RF cables, leakage cables, hybrid cables, and other related telecommunications infrastructure products. Their offerings are critical to a broad spectrum of industries, notably in rail transportation and base station infrastructure. The integration of these acquisitions into YOFC’s operations is set to create a synergistic boost in production capabilities and market outreach, enhancing the company’s competitive edge.

Committed to the mission of “Smart Link, Better Life”, YOFC remains steadfast in implementing its diversification and globalization roadmap. The approach is aimed at fostering industry leadership, market expansion, and the realization of its vision for sustainable long-term growth.

SOURCE YOFC

