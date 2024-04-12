AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • poll

Chula Ranks No.1 in Thailand for 32 Subjects in the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2024

PRNewswire April 12, 2024

BANGKOK, April 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — The latest results of the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2024 have been announced on April 10, 2024. Chulalongkorn University is ranked No. 1 in Thailand for 32 subjects and Top 200 in the world with 30 outstanding subjects.

Chulalongkorn University ranks first among Thai universities for 32 subjects across five broad subject areas, as follows

Art & Humanities in eight subjects:

  • Architecture & Built Environment
  • Art & Design
  • English Language & Literature
  • History
  • Linguistics
  • Modern Languages
  • Performing Arts
  • Theology, Divinity & Religious Studies

Engineering & Technology in seven subjects:

  • Computer Science & Information Systems
  • Engineering – Chemical
  • Engineering – Civil & Structural
  • Engineering – Electrical & Electronic
  • Engineering – Mechanical
  • Engineering – Mineral & Mining
  • Engineering – Petroleum

Natural Sciences in six subjects:

  • Chemistry
  • Earth Sciences
  • Environmental Sciences
  • Geography
  • Materials Sciences
  • Physics & Astronomy

Social Sciences & Management in ten subjects:

  • Accounting & Finance
  • Anthropology
  • Business & Management Studies
  • Economics & Econometrics
  • Education & Training
  • Law & Legal Studies
  • Politics
  • Social Policy & Administration
  • Sociology
  • Sports-Related Subjects

Life Sciences & Medicine in one subject:

  • Dentistry

Additionally, Chulalongkorn University is globally ranked in 53 disciplines, with 38 of them announced on the QS website.

The QS World University Rankings by Subject 2024 indicators include academic reputation, employer reputation, research citations per paper, H-index and international research networks with each indicator categorized differently according to the subject.

Find out more about the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2024 at https://www.topuniversities.com/subject-rankings

For the full release and more images, please visit: https://www.chula.ac.th/en/news/154935/

About Chulalongkorn University

Chulalongkorn University has made the world’s top 50 university list for employment outcomes, which reflects both the high employment rate and work ability of Chula graduates. The university is also listed as the best in Thailand for the 15th Consecutive Year (since 2009), according to the newly released QS World University Rankings 2024, putting Chula at 211th in the world, up from 244th last year.

Social Media:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ChulalongkornUniversity
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/chulauniversity
Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/school/15101896/

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/chula-ranks-no1-in-thailand-for-32-subjects-in-the-qs-world-university-rankings-by-subject-2024-302114289.html

SOURCE Chulalongkorn University

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.