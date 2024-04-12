AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • medical research

Corvia’s RESPONDER-HF Confirmatory Trial Supported by RELIEVE-HF Data

PRNewswire April 12, 2024

Second major trial for atrial shunt therapy demonstrates importance of patient selection

TEWKSBURY, Mass., April 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Corvia Medical, Inc, a company dedicated to transforming the treatment of heart failure, welcomes the recent release of V-Wave’s RELIEVE-HF trial data supporting the evidence base around atrial shunt therapy, which is currently under study in the global RESPONDER-HF trial of the Corvia® Atrial Shunt.

RELIEVE-HF failed to meet its primary efficacy endpoint and did not reduce heart failure events or improve quality of life in heart failure patients with a preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF). However, the results confirmed the importance of selecting patients with characteristics likely to benefit from atrial shunting versus those who will not.

“Patient selection is critical, especially in HFpEF,” said Sanjiv Shah, MD, Director of the HFpEF Program at Northwestern University School of Medicine, and co-Principal Investigator of RESPONDER-HF. “We found in our last trial, REDUCE LAP-HF II, that HFpEF patients with pacemakers or pulmonary vascular disease didn’t benefit from atrial shunting. In our ongoing RESPONDER-HF trial we are excluding those patients and using exercise hemodynamics to qualify and randomize HFpEF patients most likely to respond favorably to shunting.”

“In this emerging field, it’s crucial to recognize the nuances of different studies with respect to patient demographics and trial methodologies to prevent misinterpretation of findings,” said Martin Leon, MD, Director of Interventional Cardiovascular Care at Columbia University Irving Medical Center and co-Principal Investigator of RESPONDER-HF. “We know shunting is safe and has a positive effect in appropriately selected patients with HFpEF, and we have three-year data to prove it. We’re confident the ongoing RESPONDER-HF trial will be a definitive step forward in bringing atrial shunt therapy to millions of HFpEF patients.”

About heart failure (HF) and the Corvia Atrial Shunt

More than 26 million people worldwide have HF, and the majority have HFpEF, making it the largest unmet clinical need in cardiovascular medicine. The Corvia Atrial Shunt is designed to reduce elevated left atrial pressure (LAP), the primary contributor to HF symptoms in HFpEF patients, by creating a passage between the left and right atria, reducing HF events and improving quality of life.

About Corvia Medical, Inc.

Corvia Medical, Inc. is revolutionizing the treatment of heart failure through novel transcatheter cardiovascular devices. Founded in 2009 and headquartered in Tewksbury, MA, Corvia is dedicated to transforming the standard of care for heart failure treatment, enabling patients to reclaim their lives. Visit https://corviamedical.com. For information regarding RESPONDER-HF study eligibility, please visit https://treatmyheartfailure.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Lisa Ensz
+1 978-654-6120
lensz@corviamedical.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/corvias-responder-hf-confirmatory-trial-supported-by-relieve-hf-data-302115050.html

SOURCE Corvia Medical, Inc.

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.