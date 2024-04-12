AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • new product

XCMG Machinery Launches Premium G2 Crane Brand

PRNewswire April 12, 2024

G2 Integrates the whole process of product application, maintenance, operation, and management to reduce the energy cost while improves overall capability

XUZHOU, China, April 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Leveraging 61 years of crane development experience and success of serving over 300,000 users, XCMG Machinery (SHE: 000425, “XCMG”) has officially unveiled the premium G2 crane brand on April 8, taking lead in the era of developing the New Quality Productive Forces with the goal of creating greater values for the users and pioneering innovation.

The technical platform of G2 has introduced the innovative “5-G” superior value system: G-ECO for efficient whole-cycle energy conservation, G-ICON for all-scenario intelligent control, G-Master for precise control under all working conditions, G-Comfort for enjoyable operation, and G-Safe to guarantee full life cycle safety and quality.

The platform integrates the whole process of product application, maintenance, operation, and management, including 21 core technologies and 31 spare parts. It has tackled 30 bottleneck problems such as the smooth telescoping of loaded lifting arm and intelligent cooperative control of the hydraulic system and engine, as well as innovated 11 original technologies – loaded telescoping, intelligent electronically controlled steering and more that are of leading in the industry.

The G2 series products are delivering outstanding performances and results for the end users:

  • Reducing overall fuel consumption by over 20 percent;
  • Increasing operational efficiency and ability to cover the full range of working conditions by 20 percent;
  • Improving the micro-movement and smoothness by 30 percent;
  • Increasing the cabin space by 10 percent and boost the field of view by 15 percent;
  • Saves 20 percent of time and energy in terms of maintenance and improves reliability by 20 percent.

With the G2 platform, XCMG aims to structure a green and circular system for the crane industry and achieve win-win for all stakeholders through not only innovations of R&D but also the business model.

“XCMG will work hand in hand with global industrial partners and customers to lead industrial innovation with scientific and technological innovation, to jointly equip a better future with leading engineering technologies and build a world-class advanced manufacturing cluster that is high-end, intelligent, green, service-oriented, and international, making solid contributions to the high-quality development and growth of the real economy, and creating greater values for our customers,” said Yang Dongsheng, chairman of XCMG Group and XCMG Machinery.

SOURCE XCMG Machinery

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.