Visual Identity Unveiled As 9th Asian Winter Games Starts 300-day Countdown

PRNewswire April 15, 2024

HARBIN, China, April 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — On the evening of April 13, a celebration was held for the beginning of a 300-day countdown of the 9th Asian Winter Games in northeastern China’s Harbin. The event unveiled visual identity for the Games, including the color system, core graphics, and sports pictograms, as well as the promotional video “Shared Future for Harbin.”

With a slogan of “Dream of Winter, Love among Asia“, the Games is going to happen from February 7 to 14, 2025, which will be another international ice and snow event hosted by China following the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics. 

The color system, “Romantic Dreams”, includes four theme colors, namely crystal blue, lilac purple, range green and harvest yellow. They embody the diversified urban allure, profound historical culture and rich resources of Harbin, a city well-known for ice and snow tourism. It also boasts its distinctive four seasons and the potential of a promising future.

Inspired by how the Songhua River, a major river in Harbin, is frozen, the theme color crystal blue embodies the city’s ice and snow resources. The lilac purple is named after the Harbin’s city flower, lilac. It showcases the hospitality and the innovation of the city, and the festive atmosphere brought by the Games. The range green refers to the color of the Greater Khingan Mountains and Lesser Khingan Mountains in Heilongjiang province. Last but not least, the harvest yellow reflects the golden time of rice ripening in the region.

Named “A Timely Snow,” the core graphics takes the winding and beautiful shape of the Songhua River as its prototype, and is adorned with urban elements such as the Harbin Grand Theater, snowflakes, and ice crystals.

The sports pictograms takes its cue from the concept of “Breakthrough”, the emblem of Harbin 2025. It elaborates the spirit of athletes’ unwavering perseverance and their pursuit of consistent breakthrough.

The sports pictograms are composed of 16 sport or discipline-specific pictograms of Harbin 2025. By accurately presenting different sports of the Games, these vivid images break through the language barriers and helps promote the Games to the international society.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/visual-identity-unveiled-as-9th-asian-winter-games-starts-300-day-countdown-302116101.html

SOURCE The 9th Asian Winter Games Harbin 2025

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

