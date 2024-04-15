Payapps Innovation in Construction Technology Recognised with Dual Asia Pacific Stevie® Awards

MELBOURNE, Australia, April 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Payapps, a construction software as a service (SaaS) solution trusted by thousands of main contractors and subcontractors to simplify and standardise progress payment claims, has received two prestigious Asia-Pacific Stevie® Awards, celebrating significant achievements in technological innovation within the construction sector.

The Asia-Pacific Stevie® Awards are renowned for recognising innovation in the workplace across the Asia-Pacific region. Payapps was selected from over a thousand entries by an international panel of judges, celebrating its innovative contributions to the construction industry.

Gold Stevie® Award for Innovation in Technology Management, Planning & Implementation

Payapps received the Gold Stevie® Award, acknowledging its technological contributions to ‘Revolutionising Construction’, which has significantly streamlined the progress payment claim process for thousands of construction professionals across Australia, New Zealand, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. This award highlights Payapps’ success in delivering a standardised, compliant, and integrated solution that meets the intricate needs of the construction industry.

Silver Stevie® Award for Innovation in Technology Development

The Silver Stevie® Award further recognises Payapps’ commitment to innovation, underscoring the simplicity and speed it introduces to progress payment claims. This accolade affirms Payapps’ role in transforming traditional, cumbersome administrative processes into a simplified and streamlined digital experience.

Geoff Tarrant, Co-Founder of Payapps, said, “Our dual Stevie®Awards are a testament to our team’s dedication and relentless pursuit of excellence. These awards are not just wins for our company but are a nod to the future of our construction technology, enhanced through further investment from our acquisition by Autodesk.”

Payapps continues solidifying its position as a construction SaaS technology leader, following last year’s ABA100 Winner for SaaS Innovation in The Australian Business Awards 2023 and the SaaS Awards, Best SaaS Product for the Construction Industry.

As Payapps continues to grow as an Autodesk company, it remains committed to delivering innovative progress claim and payment solutions for the construction industry, helping builders and subcontractors work better together.

About Payapps

Payapps, an Autodesk Company, is a cloud-based collaboration tool for the construction industry. It helps main contractors and subcontractors simplify and expedite progress payment claims for construction projects, including variations and retentions. A simpler and faster digital process ensures greater transparency, increased accuracy, improved compliance, reduced financial risk, fewer disputes, and fairer outcomes. Payapps significantly cuts progress claim approval times whilst helping to meet regulatory requirements. Compliance is improved and made easier with documentation verification integrated with the approval process. Seamless integration with a wide range of project, construction and financial management software helps provide real-time data on all project payment requests and approvals.

About the Stevie® Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in nine programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service, the new Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence, and the Stevie Awards for Women in Business,. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries annually from organisations in more than 70 nations. Honouring organisations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognise outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

