GOODYEAR HONORED BY SHANGHAI DAILY FOR ITS COMMITMENT TO SUSTAINABILITY

PRNewswire April 15, 2024

SHANGHAI, April 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Goodyear is proud to announce that it is a recipient of the 2023 “Responsibility, Openness, Sharing” CSR Award from Shanghai Daily.

This esteemed award, launched by Shanghai Daily in collaboration with the Information Office of Shanghai Municipality and Shanghai United Media Group, acknowledges Goodyear’s steadfast dedication to corporate social responsibility.

The award-winning companies attended a ceremony hosted by Shanghai Daily and shared innovative practices focused on sustainability.

“We are honored to receive the 2023 ‘Responsibility, Openness, Sharing’ CSR Award from Shanghai Daily,” said Nathaniel Madarang, President, Goodyear Asia Pacific. “We have been bringing Goodyear’s innovation excellence to China and the Asia Pacific region, and we are committed to shaping a Better Future by working closely with our business partners.”

Nitesh Jain, Vice President, Manufacturing, Goodyear Asia Pacific said, “We are increasing our use of renewable electricity in our manufacturing facilities with solar panel installations. We’ve recently completed our largest solar panel installation to date last October 2023 at our Pulandian manufacturing plant in Dalian. These panels are estimated to reduce carbon emissions from purchased electricity by 17,000 metric tons annually over the span of 25 years.”

Goodyear is committed to reaching net-zero greenhouse gas emissions across its value chain by 2050 from a 2019 base year. In addition, the company is committed to reducing absolute Scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions 46.2% by 2030 from a 2019 base year, and absolute Scope 3 GHG emissions from purchased goods and services, fuel and energy-related activities and upstream transportation by 28% within the same timeframe. In addition to setting near- and long-term climate goals, Goodyear has committed to using 100% renewable electricity in all manufacturing facilities by 2030 and 100% renewable energy in all manufacturing facilities by 2040, developing a tire made of 100% sustainable materials by 2030 and replacing all petroleum-derived oils in its products by 2040.

About The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

Goodyear is one of the world’s largest tire companies. It employs about 71,000 people and manufactures its products in 55 facilities in 23 countries around the world. Its two Innovation Centres in Akron, Ohio, and Colmar-Berg, Luxembourg, strive to develop state of-the-art products and services that set the technology and performance standard for the industry. For more information about Goodyear and its products, go to www.goodyear.com/corporate.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/goodyear-honored-by-shanghai-daily-for-its-commitment-to-sustainability-302116254.html

SOURCE Goodyear

