135th Canton Fair Launches a Showcase of Innovative Products of New Collection to Lead Global Market Trends

GUANGZHOU, China, April 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — On April 15th, the 135th China Import and Export Fair (“Canton Fair” or “the Fair) is set to kick off, to introduce a series of new product launches that will present innovative technologies, high-end quality, and cutting-edge designs from various industries to global buyers until May 5th. This initiative aims to propel China’s benchmark companies and products in fields such as Electronics & Appliance, Manufacturing, Light and Electrical, and Hardware & Tools onto the world stage.

The Canton Fair’s New Collection event is spotlighting ten major themes through its official website https://goo.su/LhdKCHQ, as well as its social media platforms Facebook (@Canton Fair).

Among the standout exhibits in Electronics & Appliance is One Click (Beijing) Technology Co., Ltd.’s Window Cleaner Robot T10. This robot features cross-spraying technology for wider cleaning coverage per spray and intelligent path planning for a cleaning efficiency of up to 99.2%. Equipped with a large 120ml water tank, it can clean areas up to 60 square meters on a single fill—ideal for large windows—with added safety and convenience features such as smart power-off protection, multilingual voice prompts, remote control functionalities through an app or remote controller. Where more information can be checked by https://goo.su/Hnbea.

Shen Zhen Sky Dragon Audio-Video Technology Co.,Ltd. introduces its ultra-thin design Dolby Atmos TV Sound Bar, 2.1CH TV Sound Bar Subwoofer, that delivers precise highs and lows for an immersive audio experience by accurately reproducing sounds like thunder and drums from real scenes. It supports multiple connection to cellphone, computer, or television through methods including Bluetooth, AUX input, optical fiber input catering to diverse user needs. Visit https://goo.su/LsApl9Y for more information.

In the Manufacturing sector shines Shimge Pump Industry (Zhejiang) Co.,Ltd.’s CA intelligent permanent magnet variable frequency booster pump, which meets IE5 motor efficiency standards using ROHS compliant materials for water contact parts ensuring constant pressure control alongside energy efficiency. Its built-in soundproof cover along with rubber shock absorbers ensures quiet operation at noise levels as low as 47dB. Where buyers can learn more from https://goo.su/6roHH.

Anticipate the grand opening of the 135th Canton Fair, where an array of new products from different industries awaits. For the most recent updates and information, we invite you to register at https://invitation.cantonfair.org.cn/BuyerUser/RegisterUser?MediaType=16.

