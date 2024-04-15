AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Geek+ Collaborates with Toll Group to Launch its First Robotics Sorting Warehouse in Korea

PRNewswire April 15, 2024

SEOUL, South Korea, April 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Geekplus, the global leader in mobile robot and smart logistics solutions, has launched an advanced automated warehouse with Toll Group, its first collaboration with the prominent global logistics company. The warehouse, which spans an area equivalent to four football fields, can store up to 300,000 inventory items.

Geekplus sortation robots have been deployed by Toll Group in a South Korean facility.

“We are thrilled to deliver a competitive edge to Toll through the seamless integration of robotic automation into their supply chain,” said Stephen Kim, Sales Director of Geekplus Korea. “This is the first Geekplus partnership with Toll Group, and we will continue to explore future opportunities jointly. We anticipate empowering Toll to expand the applications of mobile order fulfilment robots and replicate the success of this project in the future.”

At Toll Group’s newest site at Baeksa, more than 60 robots seamlessly streamline the sortation operations, resulting in a 70% increase in productivity and sorting efficiency in support of e-commerce, retail and omnichannel fulfilment for their retail customers. This remarkable improvement has led to substantial cost savings associated with time and labor, enabling Toll Group to provide faster e-commerce order delivery, as well as real-time tracking and traceability for enhanced customer satisfaction.

“The investment reflects Toll’s commitment to innovation and is part of our broader strategy to grow in key Asian markets by providing our customers with the very latest in warehouse automation technology,” said Dongseop Yoon, Senior Business Development Executive at Toll. “As our business grows, Geekplus’ sorting system has enabled us to manage increasing volumes quickly and efficiently.”

Watch the robots to and see how this collaboration sets a strong foundation for Geekplus’ continued contributions to the transformation of smart logistics.

About Geekplus

Geekplus is a global leader in mobile robotics technologies. We develop innovative robotics solutions for order fulfilment. Geekplus has offices in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Japan, South Korea, Mainland China, Hong Kong SAR, and Singapore.

About Toll Group

At Toll, we do more than just logistics – we move the businesses that move the world. Our 16,000 team members can help solve any logistics, transport or supply chain challenge – big or small. We have been supporting our customers for more than 130 years. Today, we support more than 20,000 customers worldwide with 500 sites in 27 countries, and a forwarding network spanning 150 countries. We are proudly part of Japan Post.  

