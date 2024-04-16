AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
ATFX Hires Siju Daniel as the Chief Commercial Officer

PRNewswire April 16, 2024

LONDON, April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — ATFX is pleased to announce the appointment of Siju Daniel as the Chief Commercial Officer. Siju brings a wealth of experience and expertise in the financial services industry, having spent over 20 years in executive leadership positions worldwide. In his previous role as the Chief Commercial Officer of FXCM, Siju was instrumental in driving revenue globally.  His deep understanding of the financial and regulatory landscape has positioned him as a trusted expert in the industry.

New high-level appointments of ATFX

Siju Daniel’s appointment as the Chief Commercial Officer at ATFX signals a strategic move aimed at driving the company’s global business growth. He will primarily focus on driving global revenue growth in the retail industry, which includes implementing customized global strategies and expanding into new global markets to achieve revenue growth. In addition, Siju will lead ATFX’s efforts to expand into new geographical regions. By identifying emerging markets with growth potential and developing tailored strategies for each market, he could help ATFX establish a further step in global presence.

“Joining ATFX is an exhilarating opportunity to combine my passion for innovation with a dynamic global platform. I’m thrilled to embark on this journey, leveraging ATFX’s strong foundation to drive unparalleled growth and client success in the ever-evolving financial landscape.”  said Siju.

ATFX’s Chairman, Joe Li, expressed his confidence in Siju’s appointment, saying, “We are delighted to welcome Siju Daniel to the ATFX team as our Chief Commercial Officer. With his impressive track record and extensive knowledge in the financial services industry, Siju will play a vital role in driving our global growth strategy. I am confident that his leadership and expertise will significantly contribute to our success and further elevate ATFX’s position as a leader in the online trading industry.”

The addition of Siju Daniel to the ATFX team exemplifies the company’s ambition to attract top talent and reinforce its position as a global industry leader. It goes with other recent high-profile appointments such as FX Pioneer Drew Niv as Chief Strategic Officer for ATFX, Ergin Erdemir as the new Head of LATAM, Graham Morris as the Head of Compliance for ATFX Australia, Linton White as Regional Head for ATFX Africa, Hormoz Faryar as Managing Director of Institutional Sales, and Aditya Singh as Business Development Director International at ATFX MENA.

ATFX is also committed to investing capital into technology enhancements, refined marketing systems, and robust infrastructural developments. These strategic initiatives, such as applying blockchain technologies in customer service and AI-based solutions in e-KYC workflows, aim to strengthen market competitiveness and uphold its mission of providing world-class trading experiences. ATFX is poised to achieve long-term success and solidify its position as a dominant player in the global financial marketplace.

About ATFX
ATFX is a leading global fintech broker with a local presence in 22 locations and licenses from regulatory authorities including the UK’s FCA, Cypriot CySEC, UAE’s SCA, Australian ASIC, and South African FSCA. With a strong commitment to customer satisfaction, innovative technology, and strict regulatory compliance, ATFX provides exceptional trading experiences to clients worldwide.

For further information on ATFX, please visit ATFX website https://www.atfx.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/atfx-hires-siju-daniel-as-the-chief-commercial-officer-302116441.html

SOURCE ATFX

