LEVI’S® CONTINUES ON DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER TRAJECTORY IN SOUTHEAST ASIA WITH ITS LARGEST STORE IN BANGKOK, REAFFIRMING COMMITMENT TO THE REGION

Situated in Bangkok’s popular CentralWorld mall, the store will offer a wide range of products and personalization services to discerning denim fans

BANGKOK, April 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Levi Strauss & Co. (LS&Co.) today announced the reopening of its Levi’s® store at popular mall CentralWorld, in Bangkok, Thailand. At 364 sqm, the expanded store is now the largest Levi’s® store in Southeast Asia, marking yet another milestone in LS&Co.’s footprint within the region. It also represents LS&Co.’s focus on its direct-to-consumer strategy as the company continues to grow its fleet of fully owned-and-operated stores across key locations in the country.

Nestled in the heart of Bangkok’s shopping mall district Chidlom, the Levi’s® NextGen Indigo store will offer consumers an elevated shopping experience that brings together style and originality, through a broad selection of products and customization offerings. Appreciating that originality and self-expression are important considerations to Thai shoppers, especially youths, the store boasts the country’s second Levi’s® Tailor Shop which unlocks a range of personalization options. Helmed by skilled tailoring professionals, the Tailor Shop is an alteration, restoration and customization station where shoppers have the opportunity to make their Levi’s® apparel truly their own through embroidery, patches, pins, fabric paneling, and more.

To offer the fullest expression of the Levi’s® brand, the store will house an extensive product assortment across all collections including seasonal exclusives. This also includes collaborations with key cultural figures. To mark the occasion, a limited-edition collection designed in collaboration with Sundae Kids, a rising generation of Thai artists known for their unique and vibrant designs, will exclusively be available on the day of the store opening.

“Thailand is an important strategic market for Levi Strauss & Co. within Southeast Asia, and Bangkok is one of the world’s most popular destinations for international tourists,” said Sameer Koul, General Manager for Southeast Asia and Country Manager for Thailand, Levi Strauss & Co. “Levi’s® CentralWorld store opens as our largest store in Southeast Asia to date, and represents our commitment to this dynamic market as we continue to build deeper direct connections with both local and international shoppers in Thailand.”

“We always strive to deliver immersive experiences that resonate with consumers, right where they shop. By bringing the fullest expression of our brand to their doorstep, we hope to cultivate lifelong denim fans in Thailand – and the wider Southeast Asia region.”

The newly renovated Levi’s® CentralWorld store officially opened on April 8, 2024. It is located on the second floor of the mall, in the Beacon Zone.

About the Levi’s® brand

The Levi’s® brand epitomizes classic American style and effortless cool. Since their invention by Levi Strauss & Co. in 1873, Levi’s® jeans have become one of the most recognizable garments of clothing in the world—capturing the imagination and loyalty of people for generations. Today, the Levi’s® brand portfolio continues to evolve through a relentless pioneering and innovative spirit that is unparalleled in the apparel industry. Our range of leading denim and accessories are available in more than 110 countries, allowing individuals around the world to express their personal style. For more information about the Levi’s® brand, its products and stores, please visit levi.com.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co. is one of the world’s largest brand-name apparel companies and a global leader in denim. The company designs and markets jeans, casual wear and related accessories for men, women and children under the Levi’s®, Dockers®, Levi Strauss Signature™ and Beyond Yoga® brands. Its products are sold in more than 110 countries worldwide through a combination of chain retailers, department stores, online sites, and a global footprint of approximately 3,200 brand-dedicated stores and shop-in-shops. Levi Strauss & Co.’s reported 2023 net revenues were $6.2 billion. For more information, go to http://levistrauss.com , and for company news and announcements go to http://investors.levistrauss.com .

SOURCE Levi Strauss & Co.