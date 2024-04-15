Powerful Duo Joint Hand: aelf is Pivoting to AI Blockchain by Forging Alliance with AgentLayer

Innovative Collaboration Set to Enhance AI Models’ Integrity and Blockchain Security Through AI-Powered Decentralised Networks

SINGAPORE, April 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — aelf, the high-performance Layer 1 blockchain, and AgentLayer, the world’s first decentralised network tailored for AI agents, have formed a strategic alliance to advance the integration of blockchain with artificial intelligence. Together, they aim to launch a pioneering decentralised AI infrastructure and ecosystem. This alliance plans to bring together stakeholders from across Asia — including leading researchers, startups, government bodies, and industry experts — to collaboratively develop and expand AI-enhanced blockchain infrastructure and applications through open innovation.

“This partnership goes beyond technology. It’s a commitment to creating an ecosystem where AI and blockchain coexist and thrive to deliver unprecedented solutions. By harnessing the potential of AgentLayer’s autonomous AI agents with our high-performance Layer 1 blockchain, we are setting the stage for a transformative leap in decentralised AI infrastructure,” shared Auric, Founder of aelf.

“The alliance with aelf is a strategic step towards realising our vision of a permissionless network for AI agents,” commented Prof Yang Liu, Co-founder of AgentLayer. “Leveraging the combined strengths of aelf’s blockchain expertise and our innovative AI protocol, we are gearing up to revolutionise how AI agents operate and collaborate, bringing the vision of decentralised AI to life.”

Strategic Synergy

Enhancing Underlying AI and Blockchain Capabilities: As AI and large language models (LLMs) grow in adoption, aelf’s AI-enhanced blockchain architecture allows AI systems to effectively use the blockchain’s computational resources, distributing and rebalancing workloads for complex computations. Integrating AI agents to automate and verify smart contracts also minimises human error and biases, leading to more reliable and equitable contracts. This innovative AI-blockchain architecture will establish a robust foundation for developing a robust suite of Layer 1 (L1) and Layer 2 (L2) projects, decentralised computing networks, and AI agents.

AI Innovation at Scale : AgentLayer's AI integrated with aelf's decentralised cloud blockchain creates a dynamic, scalable architecture for both the foundational blockchain level and the broader ecosystem. Resource allocation is optimised by analysing network data to allocate resources dynamically and pre-emptively balance loads. This enhanced AI and automation layer in blockchain management enables developers to create and deploy smarter, more efficient decentralised applications (dApps), spurring innovation across the ecosystem. aelf will introduce developer-friendly toolkits to help the community utilise these advanced technologies for data processing, model training, and monetisation within the new aelf AI-blockchain environment.

: AgentLayer’s AI integrated with aelf’s decentralised cloud blockchain creates a dynamic, scalable architecture for both the foundational blockchain level and the broader ecosystem. Resource allocation is optimised by analysing network data to allocate resources dynamically and pre-emptively balance loads. This enhanced AI and automation layer in blockchain management enables developers to create and deploy smarter, more efficient decentralised applications (dApps), spurring innovation across the ecosystem. aelf will introduce developer-friendly toolkits to help the community utilise these advanced technologies for data processing, model training, and monetisation within the new aelf AI-blockchain environment. Decentralised Security : The new AI-blockchain architecture ensures data integrity through blockchain’s immutability, protecting data against tampering and revision. Thanks to TrustLLM, AgentLayer’s proprietary foundation model for Web3 security, and a number of state-of-the-art on-chain monitoring and vulnerability detection agents, the blockchain network benefits from optimal threat detection and response. AI agents excel in monitoring the network continuously, detecting anomalies, and pre-empting security breaches with advanced threat response capabilities, thereby safeguarding the network more effectively.

: The new AI-blockchain architecture ensures data integrity through blockchain’s immutability, protecting data against tampering and revision. Thanks to TrustLLM, AgentLayer’s proprietary foundation model for Web3 security, and a number of state-of-the-art on-chain monitoring and vulnerability detection agents, the blockchain network benefits from optimal threat detection and response. AI agents excel in monitoring the network continuously, detecting anomalies, and pre-empting security breaches with advanced threat response capabilities, thereby safeguarding the network more effectively. AI-Blockchain Ecosystem Support: aelf and AgentLayer will jointly transform AEVOLVE Labs into a pioneering decentralised AI hub for research, incubation, and acceleration to bolster the decentralised AI ecosystem. Additionally, the duo will explore a novel Initial AI Offering (IAO) model designed to facilitate the creation, distribution, and management of AI and Web3 assets securely and transparently.

The Promise of a Decentralised AI Future

The alliance between aelf and AgentLayer, aimed at developing a decentralised AI infrastructure, is set to establish new benchmarks in the AI and blockchain sectors. Together, blockchain and AI technologies can drive forward innovations that are only achievable with each operating in collaboration. This synergy not only improves performance but also opens up new avenues for advanced, decentralised applications and research networks. This pioneering initiative is expected to drive significant advancements in foundational Layer 1 and Layer 2 solutions, networks of AI computational resources and a comprehensive suite of decentralised AI agents.

About aelf

aelf, a high-performance Layer 1 featuring multi-sidechain technology for unlimited scalability. aelf blockchain is designed to power the development of Web3 and support its continuous advancement into the future. Founded in 2017 with its global hub based in Singapore, aelf is one of the pioneers of the mainchain-sidechain architecture concept. Incorporating key foundational components, including AEDPoS, aelf’s variation of a Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus protocol; parallel processing; peer-to-peer (P2P) network communication; cross-chain bridges, and a dynamic side chain indexing mechanism, aelf delivers a highly efficient, safe, and modular ecosystem with high throughput, scalability, and interoperability.

aelf facilitates the building, integrating, and deploying of smart contracts and decentralised apps (dApps) on its blockchain with its native C# software development kit (SDK) and SDKs in other languages, including Java, JS, Python, and Go. aelf’s ecosystem also houses a range of dApps to support a flourishing blockchain network. aelf is committed to fostering innovation within its ecosystem and remains dedicated to driving the development of Web3 and the adoption of blockchain technology.

About AgentLayer

AgentLayer, a pioneering protocol and public blockchain leveraging the powerful OP Stack, is designed to facilitate the coordination and collaboration of autonomous AI agents with human oversight in a permissionless, secure, and reliable manner. It stands out as the world’s first decentralized network for autonomous AI agents, leveraging a Byzantine fault-tolerant blockchain to establish a decentralized registry of AI Services, Agents and Models. Additionally, AgentLayer introduces a new AI currency ($AGENT) to fuel an innovative AI-powered Agent Economy on the L2 blockchain, enabling the minting, deployment, and swapping of AI assets on-chain.

AgentLayer’s innovative protocol not only revolutionizes the coordination of autonomous AI agents but also sets a new standard for decentralized governance in the realm of artificial intelligence. By combining cutting-edge technologies like blockchain with AI capabilities, AgentLayer paves the way for a more efficient, collaborative, and responsible ecosystem for autonomous agents.

