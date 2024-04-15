Sephora appoints Xia Ding as Managing Director of Sephora Greater China

Xia Ding will lead Sephora’s business in Mainland China and Hong Kong SAR that spans around 350 stores, two e-commerce websites, and a robust ecosystem of digital platforms and apps.

SHANGHAI, April 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Sephora, the world’s leading omni-channel prestige beauty retailer, has appointed Xia Ding as the Managing Director of Greater China. She is based in Shanghai and reports directly to Asia President, Alia Gogi.

Alia Gogi, President, Sephora Asia said, “Xia Ding is a quintessential leader with a wealth of experience in running businesses, digital transformations, and strategic business development. I am confident that her skills set, knowledge of brick & mortar retail, expertise in digital and e-commerce, as well as her proven track record in building and sustaining profitable business will take Sephora Greater China into its next phase of growth and success.”

During her two decades of tenure at HanesBrands Inc., Xia Ding was heavily involved in corporate strategy and led its expansion into China. In 2015, she was appointed the Vice President of Retail Service at Nielsen in China, a global information and measurement company. Xia Ding subsequently joined JD.com as the President of JD Fashion where she was responsible for driving the fashion business covering apparel, shoes, sportswear, bags, and jewelry, Prior to Sephora, she spent five years as Vice President & General Manager of e-commerce Asia Pacific and Latin America at Nike.

“I am thrilled to join Sephora at a time where the prestige beauty market in China is at the cusp of its next phase of growth. Sephora’s allure lies in its powerful curation capabilities, strong culture anchored in purpose and DE&I, and an incredible ability to offer beauty enthusiasts an ever-evolving retail experience,” added Xia Ding, Managing Director of Sephora Greater China.

Sephora is the only global beauty omni-retailer with approximately 3,000 points of sale across 35 markets. Innovation, a carefully curated product portfolio, industry-leading digital capabilities, and unique customer experiences are the foundation of its success. It launched two “Stores of the Future” in Shanghai and Wuhan last year that embodied a new approach to beauty retail with exclusive services, free workshops, and technology details to create a seamless experience for the omni-beauty consumer.

About Sephora

Sephora is the world’s leading global prestige beauty retail brand. With 50,000 passionate employees operating in 35 markets, Sephora connects customers and beauty brands within the world’s most trusted and dynamic beauty community. We serve a highly engaged community of hundreds of millions of beauty followers across our global omnichannel network of more than 3,000 stores and iconic flagships, and our e-commerce and digital platforms, offering personalized and immersive seamless experiences across every touchpoint. With our curation of close to 500 brands and our own label, Sephora Collection, we offer the most unique and diverse range of prestige beauty products, tailored to our customers’ needs from fragrance to make-up, haircare, skincare and beyond, as we constantly reimagine the world of prestige beauty.

Since our inception in 1969 in Limoges, France, and as part of the LVMH Group since 1997, we have been disrupting the prestige beauty retail industry. Today, we continue to break with convention to drive our mission to expand the way the world sees beauty and empower the extraordinary in each of us.

Sephora now operates in 102 cities in Greater China, offering a full range of prestige beauty services across a network of 348 stores and online channels, including Sephora official website, APP, Mini Program, TikTok Shop, TMall, JD, Meituan and JD to Home.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/sephora-appoints-xia-ding-as-managing-director-of-sephora-greater-china-302116531.html

SOURCE Sephora