AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • new product

DAZU Rock Carvings: Art Treasure Carved into Endless Time

PRNewswire April 16, 2024

CHONGQING, China, April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — DAZU Rock Carvings have witnessed thousands of years. From the foundation of the early Tang Dynasty, the refining in the last five dynasties of the Tang Dynasty, to the glory of the North Song Dynasty and the South Song Dynasty, and then to the afterglow of the Ming Dynasty and Qing Dynasty, the artistic value of DAZU Rock Carvings has lasted forever. It is not only the pinnacle of grotto art from the 9th century to the 13th century, but also known as “the last monument in the history of human grotto art”. In 1999, this brilliant cultural heritage was listed as the last monument in the history of grotto art in the world on the “World Heritage List” by UNESCO, becoming another Chinese world cultural heritage site in the category of grotto after Dunhuang Mogao Grottoes.

DAZU Rock Carvings—Three Sages of Huayan (Manjusri, Birobong Buddha, Samantabhadra)

Oriental aesthetics in rock carvings

DAZU Rock Carvings is the general name of rock carved statues in Dazu District, Chongqing City, of which Grottoes of the Mountain Beishan, the Mountain Baodingshan, the Mountain Nanshan, the Mountain Shimenshan and the Mountain Shizhuanshan are particularly spectacular. These rock carvings are large in scale, fine in engraving, rich in themes, profound in connotation, well-preserved, and can be regarded as art treasures. Among them, the statue of Thousand-Hand Kwan-yin on the Mountain Baodingshan is known as “the top 1 among national treasures”, shaped like a peacock spreading its dazzling tail; while the world’s largest bust of the reclining Buddha statue – sacred relics of the Nirvana of Sakyamuni giving visitors endless space for reveries. The eye cannot simply take these art treasures in fascinating styles all in.

Faith in life reflected in rock carvings

DAZU Rock Carvings have not only shown the unremitting pursuit of exquisite skills by generations of Chinese craftsmen, but also demonstrated the diversified integration of the ancient Chinese culture with the integration of the three religions of the Buddhism, Taoism and Confucianism. Its distinctive national, secular, and practical characteristics are unique in Chinese grotto art and rare in the world. It has helped grotto art scale to new heights with its deep secular beliefs and rich vitality of life. In terms of subject matter and expression, it closely combines secular life and aesthetic taste, showing a serene and gentle beauty. Whether it was a Buddha statue, a bodhisattva, or a rahan or a vajra, it was like a portrait of a person in real life, full of earthly characteristics.

DAZU Rock Carvings are a millennium epic poem written in rocks. It tells the vicissitudes of history, shows the charm of art, and also holds people’s longing and pursuit of a better life. It is not only a treasure of the Chinese culture, but also of the world art, worthy of interpretation, pondering and inheritance by each of us.

Contact: Bai Jie
Tel.: 008610-88354980
E-mail: bluacxieo@163.com
Website: https://www.dzshike.com/en/index.html  

DAZU Logo

 

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/dazu-rock-carvings-art-treasure-carved-into-endless-time-302116957.html

SOURCE DAZU Rock Carvings

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.