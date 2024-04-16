AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

P&G Appoints Neal Reed as Senior Vice President and Managing Director, P&G Australia and New Zealand

PRNewswire April 16, 2024

SYDNEY, April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE: PG) has appointed Neal Reed as Senior Vice President and Managing Director, P&G Australia and New Zealand. He succeeds Kumar Venkatasubramanian, who will return to India to lead the P&G India Business.  

Under Kumar’s leadership, P&G Australia and New Zealand delivered record metrics, category growth and strong retailer partnerships. He has also championed Equality and Inclusion, expanding impactful citizenship programs for employees and communities, including P&G ANZ’s partnership with the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras.

Reed joined P&G over 28 years ago, starting his career as an Account Rep in the UK. He spent 14 years working in a broad range of Sales assignments across the UK, Europe, Middle East and Africa. He successfully led Fabric Care Europe before moving to Japan in 2016. In his most recent assignment as Senior Vice President Oral Care, Greater China, Reed’s leadership enabled the business to thrive with continued growth via his commitment to elevated consumer experience. “I am excited for the opportunity to lead a dynamic ANZ Team.” says Reed “I’m passionate about inspiring and developing the organisation through our integrated growth strategy.”

Stanislav Vecera, P&G president, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa said, “I want to thank Kumar for his strong leadership of the ANZ organisation, I know he will continue to excel in his newly appointed role to lead P&G India. I am thrilled with Neal’s appointment as Senior Vice President and Managing Director, Australia and New Zealand. He brings a wealth of knowledge and global experience that will build the organisation and support strong business results.”   

About Procter & Gamble

P&G serves consumers around the world with one of the strongest portfolios of trusted, quality, leadership brands, including Always Discreet®, Ambi Pur®, Downy®, Fairy®, Febreze®, Gillette®, Head & Shoulders®, Herbal Essences®, Metamucil®, Olay®, Oral-B®, Pampers®, Pantene®, SK-II®, Vicks®, and Voost®. The P&G community includes operations in approximately 70 countries worldwide. Please visit www.pg.com for the latest news and information about P&G and its brands.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/pg-appoints-neal-reed-as-senior-vice-president-and-managing-director-pg-australia-and-new-zealand-302117479.html

SOURCE Procter & Gamble

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.