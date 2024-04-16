AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Morphy Richards Announces Brand Strategy Upgrade, Followed by Launch of Several New Innovations

PRNewswire April 16, 2024

LONDON, April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Morphy Richards, a renowned brand known for its high-quality, British-style, and innovative products, has proudly announced an upgrade in its brand strategy, encapsulated in the new slogan, “Smart Ideas for Your Life.” This strategic upgrade, which focuses on “innovation” and “smart ideas”, aims to broaden the range of products and services. The goal is to promote a lifestyle that is driven by innovation, and it will not only focus on the home experience but also pay attention to people’s passion for the outdoors and give more portable choices.

In line with the brand positioning upgrade, Morphy Richards is set to introduce products that embody the essence of a smart lifestyle globally. Starting in March, during the AWE Shanghai 2024, Morphy Richards has unveiled several innovative products in China’s market, including a Foldable Multifunction Cooking Pot and a Handheld Fan. These products introduce innovations that enhance various aspects of life, reflecting the unique wisdom of living today. 

The Foldable Multifunction Cooking Pot is a testament to Morphy Richards’ commitment to innovation and smart living. It allows users to fry and boil different foods simultaneously, making it an ideal choice for family meals or social gatherings. Its foldability is a game-changer for outdoor enthusiasts, offering ease of transport and storage without compromising on functionality. Whether it’s a cozy dinner at home or a camping adventure, this cooking pot is designed to meet the culinary needs of any occasion.

Equally impressive is the Handheld Fan, a symbol of Morphy Richards’ dedication to enhancing life’s comfort and convenience. This compact device boasts a remarkable wind speed of 13.7m/s, ensuring immediate relief from the heat. Its quick charging capability and extended battery life make it a reliable companion in various environments, including the home, office, and outdoors. More than just a gadget, the fan is a lifestyle choice that reflects the smart, efficient, and adaptable nature of modern living.

Morphy Richards is committed to introducing more innovative solutions that cater to the delightful lives of people worldwide. In 2024, the brand is set to unveil more innovations and is eager to share the mission of” innovate for enlightening progress “with business partners.

For more information, please visit https://global.morphyrichards.com/.

SOURCE Morphy Richards

