SS&C Blue Prism Intelligent Automation Customers Unlocked $53.4M in Value

PRNewswire April 16, 2024

The Total Economic Impact Study examines IA benefits on five SS&C Blue Prism customers and 166 global respondents

WINDSOR, Conn., April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSNC) today announced the findings of The Total Economic Impact™ (TEI) of SS&C Blue Prism1, a 2024 study conducted by Forrester Consulting. SS&C Blue Prism commissioned the study to examine the potential Total Economic Impact™ enterprises may realize by deploying an Intelligent Automation Platform, and evaluate the full potential financial impact of adopting SS&C Blue Prism Intelligent Automation. The study found a composite organization representative of interviewed customers using SS&C Blue Prism technologies saw a return on investment figure of 330% over three years, representing a net present value of $53.4 million.

SS&C

“[O]ver the last five years, IA has moved from addressing mainly operational challenges to more strategic challenges,” stated the TEI study. “IA is also increasingly driven by management and leadership, rather than the IT or technology department and, while today automation management is coordinated across the organization, it used to be siloed.”

The study reveals an overall revenue growth of 5.4% CAGR for the composite customer, an 8% increase in productivity, and 7.3% increased employee retention, along with a payback time of less than six months.2

“The Forrester study’s findings confirm SS&C Blue Prism’s intelligent automation’s ability to drive business growth, enhance productivity, and improve employee retention,” said Bill Stone, Chairman and CEO of SS&C Blue Prism. “SS&C Blue Prism’s end-to-end automation and orchestration enable customers to drive value and efficiently achieve transformative results.”

Among 166 respondents Forrester surveyed, 60% revealed speed, productivity, accuracy and auditability improvements as a top benefit, while 65% had extended value across more end-to-end processes from a combined automation and orchestration solution.

Key quantified benefits over three years for the composite customer include:

  • Business growth worth $50.3 million
     
  • $12.7 million in improved productivity
     
  • $2.4 million compliance cost avoidance
     
  • $4.2 million in improved employee experience and retention

More than 2,800 customers worldwide run their operations on SS&C Blue Prism, digitizing operations across financial services, insurance, health and pharma, banking, and more. Download the study today.

Notes

1 Total Economic Impact is a methodology developed by Forrester Research that enhances a company’s technology decision-making processes and assists vendors in communicating the value proposition of their products and services to clients. The TEI methodology helps companies demonstrate, justify, and realize the tangible value of IT initiatives to both senior management and other key business stakeholders.

2 By investing in intelligent automation the study found a received revenue growth of 73% of overall NPV benefit and 5.4% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) over the previous three years for a composite customer.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C is a global provider of services and software for the financial services and healthcare industries. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut, and has offices around the world. Some 20,000 financial services and healthcare organizations, from the world’s largest companies to small and mid-market firms, rely on SS&C for expertise, scale and technology.

Additional information about SS&C (Nasdaq: SSNC) is available at www.ssctech.com.

Follow SS&C on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

 

SOURCE SS&C

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

