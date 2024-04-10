AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • new product

Bybit’s European Trading Challenge Returns with a Prize Pool

PRNewswire April 16, 2024

DUBAI, UAE, April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Get ready for the return of the European Trading Challenge! Bybit, one of the world’s top three crypto exchanges by trading volume, is thrilled to announce another season of this exciting event, offering European traders the opportunity to showcase their prowess and share a prize pool of up to 100,000 USDT.

Represent Your Country and Compete for Glory

This year’s European Trading Challenge encourages collaboration and national pride. Join forces with fellow traders from your country and compete to push your squad to the top of the leaderboard.

Registration Period: April 10, 2024, 10:00 AM UTCApril 28, 2024, 10:00 AM UTC

Competition Period: April 17, 2024, 12:00 AM (midnight) UTC – May 2, 2024, 11:59 PM UTC

Simple Steps to Big Wins

  • Join the Squad: Register and pick your country’s team!*
  • Fuel Up: Ensure you have enough funds in your account.
  • Trade Your Way to Victory: Reach the minimum trading volume.

Visit the Bybit website for full details on how your country’s performance and your individual trading can earn you a share of the massive 100,000 USDT prize pool, plus exclusive perks for new VIPs! Visit here to learn more and register today!

*Please note: This event is open only to users from European countries, excluding Andorra, Belarus, Belgium, France, Germany, Moldova, Portugal, Russia, San Marino, Spain, the Netherlands, Turkey, the United Kingdom, Ukraine, and the Vatican City.

#Bybit / #TheCryptoArk

About Bybit

Bybit is one of the world’s top three crypto exchanges by trading volume with 25 million users. Established in 2018, it offers a professional platform where crypto investors and traders can find an ultra-fast matching engine, 24/7 customer service, and multilingual community support. Bybit is a proud partner of Formula One’s reigning Constructors’ and Drivers’ champions: the Oracle Red Bull Racing team.

For more details about Bybit, please visit Bybit Press.
For media inquiries, please contact: media@bybit.com
For more information, please visit: https://www.bybit.com
For updates, please follow: Bybit’s Communities and Social Media

Discord | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | Reddit | Telegram | TikTok | X | Youtube

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/bybits-european-trading-challenge-returns-with-a-prize-pool-302118078.html

SOURCE Bybit

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.