Elitery Wins Two Consecutive Google Cloud Public Sector Partner of the Year Awards for Asia Pacific

JAKARTA, Indonesia, April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Elitery , a renowned Google Cloud Premier Partner since 2020, proudly announced its recognition as the Google Cloud Public Sector Partner of the Year for Asia Pacific in 2024. This prestigious award represents Elitery’s second consecutive win in this category, highlighting their exceptional commitment, dedication, and innovation in providing advanced cloud solutions to the public sector organizations across the region.

As a leading IT managed services provider, Elitery specializes in hybrid cloud management, empowering businesses both public and private sector entities to streamline their cloud infrastructure. This, in turn, boosts operational efficiency and productivity, and supports their digital transformation goals, backed by Elitery’s expert guidance and comprehensive support.

Kresna Adiprawira, Elitery’s President Director, expressed his pride in receiving this distinction, “This award serves as a testament to our unwavering dedication and commitment to supporting the digital transformation journey of public sector organizations, aiming to enrich society through innovative solutions. We are incredibly honored and proud of this second consecutive achievement and remain firmly focused on continuous improvement, innovation and delivering the best possible values for public sector organizations.”

Future Outlook: Embracing Emerging Technologies

Looking towards the future, Elitery is committed to empowering the public sector by integrating emerging technologies into its services.

Generative AI: As per our commitment in providing innovative solutions for society, Elitery has recently launched Elipedia, an AI-Based Knowledge Management Chatbot, powered by Google Cloud Enterprise-Ready Generative AI. Designed to simplify and optimize traditional knowledge management practices, Elipedia empowers organizations to efficiently gather, organize, and leverage their vast extensive information databases with ease and accuracy.

This innovative solution positions Elitery at the forefront of public sector transformation, streamlining knowledge management processes, empowering governments to unlock the full potential of their data for enhanced decision-making and public service delivery.

Elitery’s unwavering commitment to excellence, coupled with its continued focus on emerging technologies, positions the company as a key enabler of successful digital transformation within the Asia Pacific public sector.

About Elitery:

Founded in 2011, PT Data Sinergitama Jaya, Tbk (later known as “Elitery”) is an IT-managed service company that focuses on cloud and cybersecurity services. With a good corporate reputation, Elitery is trusted by world-class cloud services providers, such as Google Cloud as a go-to-market partner in Indonesia.

Since 2011, Elitery has handled many mission-critical systems accessed by tens of millions of users daily. Customers from various sectors, both private and government have also trusted Elitery. Equipped with the experience and competence that Elitery has, Elitery is confident that it can become a trusted partner for your organization’s digital transformation.

