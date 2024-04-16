AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Moving More: SANY Set to Showcase its Green and Latest Products at INTERMAT 2024

PRNewswire April 16, 2024

CHANGSHA, China, April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — SANY Group (“SANY”) is gearing up to showcase at the INTERMAT Trade Show 2024 in Paris from 24 to 27 April 2024 at booth Ext 5 C 044. The booth, measuring an impressive area of 2,728 m2, will showcase 34 cutting-edged machines spanning excavators, concrete machinery, road machinery, port machinery, and several hydraulic parts.

Attendees can expect to witness a batch of brand-new equipment, spanning mini excavators, Europe-customized wheeled excavators, pilling machines, reach stackers, telehandlers, mixer truckers, and road machines. Notably, in keeping with the key theme of this year’s event – “low-carbon”, SANY will bring 6 pure-electric machines to the show, including two forklifts SCP35C6, a milling machine SCM500E-10, a reach stacker SRSC45E5, a mixer truck SY408C-8FRBEV, and a mini excavator SY19E, underscoring the company’s dedication to environmental responsibility and reducing carbon emissions in the construction industry.

Moreover, visitors to SANY’s booth will have the opportunity to experience the company’s intelligent manufacturing and digitalization initiatives through immersive presentations on a digital screen. The screen will share the actual scene of SANY’s lighthouse factories in Changsha— the No. 18 Factory, IIoT platform, excavator index, and real-time computing for dual carbon management.

Additionally, SANY will present an excavator show, blending the robust allure of heavy machinery with a touch of French romance for all visitors. Over at the Driving Club, attendees will have the opportunity to “experience” SANY’s equipment firsthand through the game “Construction Simulator 3”.

“With the focus on our strategy of “Globalization, Digitalization and Decarbonization”, our mission has always been clear: to provide products and services of high quality and high reliability to our customers around the world. However, we are also contributing to global efforts to combat climate change,” stated Xiang Wenbo, Rotating Chairman of SANY Group. “SANY is promoting a green and sustainable development front in all aspects by building a green production chain based on carbon reduction in source, process, and terminal. Currently, SANY has electric products in almost all of our product portfolios, and we are looking forward to bringing more electric products to the European market.”

With the theme of “Moving more”, SANY always stands at the forefront as the industry transitions toward a greener future. Stay tuned for live updates and exclusive coverage as SANY showcases its vision for a sustainable and greener future at INTERMAT 2024.

 

SOURCE SANY Group

