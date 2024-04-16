AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Weichai Power’s Future Technology Laboratory Officially Opened

PRNewswire April 16, 2024

WEIFANG, China, April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — At 10:00 a.m. on April 16, Weichai Power, a globally famous group of industrial equipment, officially opened its future technology laboratory. This is an important measure for Weichai to cope with the arrival of the future “double-carbon” era and lead the energy change, and also a milestone event in science and technology to promote the vehicle and machinery of Shandong Heavy Industry Group to become world-class.

(PRNewsfoto/Weichai Power Co.,Ltd)

Tan Xuguang, Chairman and Chief Engineer of Weichai Power and Director of the National Key Laboratory of Internal Combustion Engine and Powertrain, and Sun Nannan, Assistant General Manager of Weichai Power and President of the Future Technology Research Institute, jointly unveiled the plaque for the laboratory. Relevant leaders of Weichai Group and all doctors, totaling more than 260 people, witnessed this important moment on the spot.

Weichai Power has invested more than 2 billion yuan over a period of 4 years to build this laboratory, which covers an area of 7,000 square meters, with a building area of 28,000 square meters, and has 46 independent laboratory compartments, covering the new energy power battery, fuel cell technology, emission upgrading and post-processing, electronic control technology, high reliability friction and wear technology, lubrication technology and other cutting-edge basic research fields. As the world’s largest comprehensive multi-source power laboratory, it boasts the industry’s top nanometer-level test equipment in the world, as well as the world’s leading test capabilities for the three major R&D platforms of vehicle and machinery, new energy commercial vehicle power system, and future technologies.

(PRNewsfoto/Weichai Power Co.,Ltd)

Looking around the world, a new round of scientific and technological revolution and industrial change are advancing rapidly, and the integration of science and technology with economic and social development is accelerating. The future technology laboratory is a scientific research and test equipment resource set up by Weichai Power for the next 20 years, which shoulders the three important tasks of building a first-class results output platform, a synergistic pivot of innovative resources, and an incubation base for top brains more quickly. In the future, the laboratory will be based on Weichai, serve the vehicle and machinery business of Shandong Heavy Industry Group, and provide innovation support for the whole industrial chain.

Science and technology constitute the foremost productive forces, talented personnel are the primary resources, and innovation is the most important driving force. Weichai provides science and technology workers with the world’s top experimental platform and the industry’s unique innovation resources. With the advent of technology, speed and efficiency are the most valuable “gold”. Tan Xuguang called on all Weichai’s science and technology workers to cherish the platform and ecology, and harvest the world’s top scientific and technological achievements without any distraction, one step at a time; to seize the time and quickly go all out in this global science and technology competition, and support the enterprise to accelerate towards a world-class science and technology powerhouse through innovative and disruptive science and technology; and to give full play to imagination and innovation to make a dream a reality. It is fun to fight with the sky, the earth and the market!

New journey, new mission, new action. Tan Xuguang said that the opening of Weichai Power’s future technology laboratory is a brand-new starting point for our science and technology causes, and we have to work together towards the ambitious goals of future science and technology!

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/weichai-powers-future-technology-laboratory-officially-opened-302118122.html

SOURCE Weichai Power Co.,Ltd

