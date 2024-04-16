Gatorade Named Official Sports Drink of Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds’ Wrexham AFC

The iconic sports drink brand fuels Wrexham’s Men’s and Women’s Teams

CHICAGO and WREXHAM, Wales, April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Today, Gatorade announced its official sports drink partnership with the Wrexham Association Football Club, fueling the club’s Men’s and Women’s teams. The deal comes three days after the club’s second consecutive promotion, up to League One, and enables Gatorade and its science-backed products and innovations to support Wrexham in the team’s aspirations to reach the Premier League.

As part of the partnership, fans will see Gatorade, the global leader in sports fuel, on the sidelines of all Wrexham AFC games and the integration of Gatorade products within FX’s “Welcome to Wrexham” show this upcoming season premiering Thursday, May 2, 2024.

“We are incredibly pleased and humbled to welcome Gatorade as an official partner of Wrexham Association Football Club. We are officially pretty darn official! Our decision early on to have Aviation Gin in those water bottles was reckless and shortsighted. Luckily, our team has forgiven us and has gone on to perform admirably, in part thanks to Gatorade! We look forward to a few more Gatorade dunks in the years to come,” said club co-chairmen Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds.

Gatorade is the world’s most researched sports drink, offering a breadth of hydration options to fuel Wrexham AFC’s athletes from training to gameday and post-win celebrations. Wrexham players will also have access to the resources offered by the Gatorade Sports Science Institute (GSSI), which is committed to helping athletes optimize their health and performance through research, innovation, education and service in hydration and nutrition science. As part of the team’s upcoming work with GSSI, Wrexham players will participate in sweat testing, where sweat patterns are analyzed by GSSI to inform the development of custom fuel plans, so athletes understand what they’re losing in sweat and how to hydrate effectively. Future plans for the partnership also include co-branded merchandise such as exclusive Wrexham Gx bottles and towels.

“We at Gatorade are thrilled to welcome Wrexham AFC, who has captivated global soccer and pop culture fans alike, as our newest partner,” said Michael Del Pozzo, President and General Manager, Gatorade. “From the natural integration into ‘Welcome to Wrexham’, to leveraging our products and GSSI’s capabilities to help fuel the teams, this partnership is a first of its kind for Gatorade, leveraging the powerful intersection of sports and entertainment to reach new audiences around the globe.”

This news comes in advance of the club’s tour of the United States this summer, where the two Gatorade-fueled teams will face off against some of football’s best clubs and players. As part of the Wrex Coast Tour, the Men’s club will be returning to the United States for the second year in a row for three friendly matches and the Women’s club will be making their first visit to the U.S. Dates of the 2024 Wrex Coast Tour will be announced soon.

Follow @Wrexham_AFC, @Gatorade and visit www.wrexhamafc.co.uk for more info.

About The Gatorade Portfolio

The Gatorade Portfolio, a division of PepsiCo (NASDAQ: PEP), is a connected performance and wellness ecosystem built to fuel all athletes and exercisers. Bringing together Gatorade, Fast Twitch, Propel, Evolve and Muscle Milk, the Gatorade Portfolio is the most complete offering in the category today, with a broad range of personalized solutions at every stage of the athlete journey. This integrated system of brands is built on Gatorade’s 57-year history of studying athletes and is fueling the future of athletic performance and wellness by delivering solutions across hydration, protein, energy and all-day nutrition to fuel consumers, no matter how or why they sweat. For more information and a full list of product offerings, please visit www.gatorade.com.

AboutPepsiCo

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $91 billion in net revenue in 2023, driven by a complementary beverage and convenient foods portfolio that includes Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Mountain Dew, Quaker, and SodaStream. PepsiCo’s product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including many iconic brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Beverages and Convenient Foods by Winning with pep+ (PepsiCo Positive). pep+ is our strategic end-to-end transformation that puts sustainability and human capital at the center of how we will create value and growth by operating within planetary boundaries and inspiring positive change for planet and people. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com, and follow on X (Twitter), Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn @PepsiCo.

About Wrexham AFC

Wrexham Association Football Club is based in Wrexham, North Wales, and competes in League Two, the fourth tier of the English football league pyramid. For the 2024/25 season, Wrexham will compete in League One – the third tier – after securing a second consecutive promotion. Formed in 1864, they are the oldest club in Wales and the third oldest professional team in the world. Wrexham has won the Welsh Cup a record 23 times and beaten some of the biggest clubs in the game in the English FA Cup and UEFA European Cup Winners Cup. The STōK Cae Ras, home to Wrexham AFC, is the world’s oldest international stadium that still continues to host international games.

Wrexham AFC is owned by Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds. The goal of the new owners is to grow the team and establish Wrexham AFC as a Premier League club in front of increased attendances, and in an improved stadium, while making a positive difference to the wider community in Wrexham This goal is being pursued through four guiding principles: i) to protect the heritage of Wrexham AFC; ii) to reinforce the values of the community; iii) to use Rob and Ryan’s resources to grow the exposure of the club at home and abroad; and iv) to create a winning culture. For more information, please visit wrexhamafc.co.uk.

CONTACT: Joe Giordano, joe.giordano@fleishmanhillard.com

SOURCE The Gatorade Company