Deborah Hawkins of Keypoint Intelligence to Serve as Judge at Technology Reseller Awards 2024

PRNewswire April 17, 2024

FAIRFIELD, N.J., April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Keypoint Intelligence is pleased to announce that Deborah Hawkins, Group Director of the Workplace Team, will serve as a judge at the prestigious Technology Reseller Awards 2024. The event is set to take place at The Royal Lancaster Hotel, London, on Thursday, May 23, 2024, celebrating outstanding achievements in the rapidly evolving technology reseller industry.

Keypoint Intelligence

With over 30 years of experience in the document industry, Deborah Hawkins has witnessed and guided the transition from analog to digital technologies. Her background encompasses various roles including Group Director, and Principal Analyst for the Workplace Service at Keypoint Intelligence. Specializing in market sizing, forecasting, competitive analysis, future work forms and IT service integration, her expertise has been pivotal in moving the industry towards networked solutions and integrating IT services. As a seasoned expert in market research and strategic development, her role as a judge will bring invaluable insight and judgment to the awarding process.

Event Highlights:

Date: Thursday, May 23, 2024
Venue: The Royal Lancaster Hotel, London
Occasion: Technology Reseller Awards 2024
Features: Celebratory dinner, music, entertainment, and awards ceremony

The Technology Reseller Awards aim to honor the innovators and leaders who shape the future of the industry. Deborah’s participation as a judge underscores the significance of the event and her commitment to fostering growth and excellence in the sector.

For further information about the Technology Reseller Awards 2024 and details on how to attend, please visit the Technology Reseller Awards website. We invite you to join an evening of recognition and celebration of the technology reselling community’s achievements.

About Keypoint Intelligence:

For 60 years, clients in the digital imaging industry have relied on Keypoint Intelligence for independent hands-on testing, lab data, and extensive market research to drive their product and sales success. Keypoint Intelligence has been recognized as the industry’s most trusted resource for unbiased information, analysis, and awards due to decades of analyst experience.

SOURCE Keypoint Intelligence

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

