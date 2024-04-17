Peach Tech and MetaComp Launch PIF Token, a Regulatory Registered Real-World Asset Token Scheme

SINGAPORE, April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — In an innovative move that blends the stability of traditional finance with the flexibility of decentralized finance (DeFi), Peach Tech Limited (via strategic investment manager, Kepler Global Management Limited), and MetaComp Pte Ltd, a Major Payment Institution licensed holder permitted by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) to provide Digital Payment Token Services, are proud to announce the launch of the Peach Investment Fund Token (PIF Token). This strategic initiative follows the growing integration of blockchain technologies in financial markets, as seen in the successful deployment of Bitcoin ETFs and the rapid expansion of DeFi platforms, allowing Real-World Asset (RWA) tokens to be transferred on the Blockchain while keeping an oversight of ownership and safety of the underlying assets.

The PIF Token Scheme, registered with the MAS’ CISNET, offers a secure and compliant channel for investing in assets like USD deposits, Money Market Funds, and Treasury Bills. The legal and regulatory frameworks governing the PIF Token ensure that it meets stringent standards for safety, compliance, and transparency, making it a true landmark development in the financial sector, boosting investor confidence and enhancing liquidity.

Mr David Koh, Co-Founder of Peach Tech, discussed the strategic impact of the collaboration, stating, “The PIF Token is designed to meet the high standards of liquidity and flexibility demanded by modern investors, blending the best of blockchain efficiency with the robust safety protocols of traditional finance.”

Dr. Bo Bai, Executive Chairman and Co-Founder of MetaComp, highlighted the innovations brought about by the PIF Token, adding, “This token is not just a step towards future-proofing our financial ecosystems, but also a significant advancement towards our belief in being the bridge that links Traditional Finance with Crypto-Finance. We believe that this collaboration will be able to offer both traditional Accredited Investors and Corporation alike with a unique opportunity to leverage digital assets in a safe and compliant manner.”

About Peach Tech Limited (http://peach.tech)

Peach Tech is leading the charge in bridging the gap between traditional financial assets and blockchain technology, developing products that enhance market efficiency, transparency, and accessibility. Headquartered in Hong Kong, Peach Tech continues to push the boundaries of what is possible in finance.

About MetaComp Pte Ltd (www.mce.sg)

MetaComp is a leading Singapore-based digital asset platform that is licensed and regulated by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) under the Payments Services Act. Operating under a P2B2C (platform-to-business, partners-to-clients) model, MetaComp provides an integrated end-to-end suite of services to its clients, empowering them to confidently enter the digital asset market with the much-needed safety, security, and compliance. Together with its parent company Metaverse Green Exchange Pte. Ltd (a MAS licensed CMS holder permitted to carry our inter alia, brokerage and custody), MetaComp introduces its suite of services through CAMP by MetaComp, a regulated Client Assets Management Platform, allowing businesses to develop and scale their digital asset offerings through OTC and exchange trading services, fiat payment, digital asset custody and prime brokerage.

