  • new product

NETMARBLE’S SOLO LEVELING: ARISE EXCEEDS 12 MILLION PRE-REGISTRATIONS WORLDWIDE, SETS GLOBAL LAUNCH FOR MAY 8

PRNewswire April 18, 2024

Secure Limited-Time Rewards by Pre-Registering Today

LOS ANGELES, April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Netmarble, a leading developer and publisher of high-quality mobile games, announced the official launch date for its brand new mobile and PC action game, Solo Leveling: ARISE. The game will be available to download on Google Play, the App Store, and PC platforms on May 8, allowing players around the globe to embark on an epic journey with Sung Jinwoo.

Since the start of global pre-registration in March, over 12 million fans across the globe have pre-registered for the game in less than a month.

Pre-registration is still open to all players, especially fans of the action game genre. Players can secure a variety of limited-time rewards when the game officially debuts in early May, such as Legendary Artifact Sets, a Chic Black Suit Costume for Sung Jinwoo, two Mana Power Crystal for each attribute (10 total), and 100,000 of Gold. All players who sign up will be given the opportunity to win Jinwoo’s cherished partner/hunter as well, Yoo Jinho, as a pre-registration reward.

Solo Leveling: ARISE is an action game adaptation of Solo Leveling, based on the hit Webtoon. Taking on the role of Jinwoo, players can experience his level-ups and progress through the beloved webtoon tale firsthand, taking on dynamic battles and creating their own combat styles, relying on various combinations of skills and weapons. Not only can players team up with hunters from the Webtoon, they can summon their own “Army of Shadows” just like Jinwoo did when he first uttered the famous line “Arise!” in the Webtoon.

Please visit the official website, X, Facebook, Instagram, Discord, and official YouTube channel to stay up-to-date with the latest information about Solo Leveling: ARISE.

About Netmarble Corporation

Established in Korea in 2000, Netmarble Corporation is a leading developer and publisher of top-grossing mobile games worldwide. Through powerful franchises and collaborations with acclaimed IP holders, Netmarble strives to elevate the gaming experience and entertain audiences globally. As a parent company of Kabam and SpinX Games, and a major shareholder of Jam City and HYBE (formerly Big Hit Entertainment), Netmarble’s diverse portfolio includes Seven Knights Idle Adventure, Tower of God: New World, Lineage 2: Revolution, MARVEL Future Fight, Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds and The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross. More information can be found at http://company.netmarble.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/netmarbles-solo-leveling-arise-exceeds-12-million-pre-registrations-worldwide-sets-global-launch-for-may-8-302118915.html

SOURCE Netmarble

