LG STRENGTHENS EUROPEAN PRESENCE WITH ITS KITCHEN SOLUTIONS SHOWCASE AT MDW 2024

Featuring Advanced AI Technologies and Sleek Design, Company’s Expanded Lineup of Built-in Appliances Brings Outstanding Convenience and Style to the Kitchen

SEOUL, South Korea, April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — LG Electronics (LG) is unveiling its latest built-in kitchen appliances at Milan Design Week (MDW) 2024, taking place in Milan, Italy, from April 16-21. At the center of LG’s Milan showcase are the brand-new Signature Kitchen Suite built-in oven, free zone induction hob, and downdraft hood. Boasting innovative, premium design and highly-convenient features, the company’s refined built-in solutions bring exceptional ease-of-use and effortless elegance to the kitchen.

Signature Kitchen Suite Built-in Oven with Advanced Cooking Technologies

Debuting at MDW 2024 and designed with European consumers in mind, the Signature Kitchen Suite 60-centimeter (24-inch) built-in oven offers a variety of cutting-edge features and AI technologies to elevate the culinary experience. Equipped with Gourmet AI™️, the oven can identify what the user is cooking and automatically select the appropriate cooking mode from 130 recipes. Gourmet AI also enables ‘browning’ control for foods such as pizza and steak, actively keeping tabs on the cooking process and notifying users via the ThinQ™️ app as soon as their food is done. Thanks to video-recognition, LG’s intelligent oven can suggest the optimal settings for the dish being prepared, while real-time video monitoring and time-lapse recording make it easy to check on the progress of one’s meal using the ThinQ app.

Employing enhanced ProBake powered by inverter technology, the new oven delivers uniform heat and fast, efficient cooking with an A++ energy rating. LG’s innovative technology rotates the convection fan back and forth to ensure shorter preheating times, even heating, and crispier results when using the oven’s Air Fry mode. The company’s unique InstaView™️ technology further enhances user convenience, making it possible to see inside simply by knocking twice on the oven door.

Free Zone Induction Hob for Convenient and Flexible Cooking

The Signature Kitchen Suite’s 90-centimeter (36-inch) free zone induction hob presents next-level flexibility and ease-of-use, allowing users to place any size and type of cookware – such as Paella pans and moka pots – anywhere on its cooking surface.* The new appliance can detect and track the position of cookware, eliminating the need to manually cancel and reapply settings when moving a saucepan or skillet from one part of the cooking surface to another. What’s more, the AI technology embedded in the hob can detect the temperature of cookware and automatically lower the heat when necessary, helping to minimize spills and splatter when boiling water or preparing soups and sauces.

Expanded Built-in Lineups for Diverse Kitchen Lifestyles

LG is further bolstering its built-in product lineup with the introduction of the new Signature Kitchen Suite downdraft hood. Made to integrate seamlessly into islands and countertops, the 90-centimeter (36-inch) hood offers a sleek, sophisticated look with its chic black glass and modern frame design. It also provides powerful ventilation, effectively extracting steam and odors for a more pleasant cooking experience.

Additionally, LG has expanded its portfolio of built-in appliances for the European market. Along with new products, such as an 80-centimeter (30-inch) induction hob and built-in combi refrigerators and microwave ovens, the company now provides a wider range of options within its oven lineups – from more product variation to a greater choice of colors and sizes. Among the new models are the Signature Kitchen Suite 122 centimeter (48 inch)-wide French-door refrigerator and stunning appliances from the Transitional lineup, featuring slim handles and satin stainless steel exteriors with a velvety matte finish. To help customers create a curated kitchen aesthetic, the company offers an array of new finishes for its premium built-in products, with black stainless steel and stainless steel joining the previously-introduced black glass finish.

“We are thrilled to showcase our latest built-in innovations at this year’s Milan Design Week, demonstrating our commitment to leading new design trends and meeting the diverse needs of European customers,” said Lyu Jae-cheol, president of LG Electronics Home Appliance & Air Solution Company. “LG will continue to strengthen its presence in Europe through an expanded range of built-in appliances delivering style, performance and convenience in the kitchen.”

Visitors to MDW 2024 in Milan from April 16-21 can experience LG’s latest built-in lineups at the LG booth at Milan Fairgrounds.

* Cookware recognition may vary depending on the size or number of items placed on the surface.

About LG Electronics Home Appliance & Air Solution Company

The LG Home Appliance & Air Solution Company is a global leader in home appliances, air solutions as well as smart home solutions featuring LG ThinQ. The company is creating various solutions with its industry leading core technologies and is committed to making life better and sustainable for consumers and the planet by developing thoughtfully designed kitchen appliances, living appliances, HVAC and air purification solutions. Together, these products deliver enhanced convenience, superb performance, efficient operation and sustainable lifestyle solutions. For more news on LG, visit www.LGnewsroom.com.

